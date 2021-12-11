Cuphead's DLC is still a long way from release, but at least it's dated

Apart from bombings like Alan Wake 2 or the new Star Wars Eclipse, The Game Awards 2021 gala also left little surprises like the release date of Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course through a new trailer and live music. It will arrive in mid-2022 with a renewed proposal where there will be many novelties, what does not change is its exquisite animation and soundtrack inspired by the 30s.

After a long wait, The Delicious Last Course, Cuphead DLC that was announced a long time ago, will go on sale next June 30, 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Of course, it will also be compatible with the new generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, although it is a native game of the previous machines. Take a look at their new gameplay trailer.

«Another slice of classic Cuphead action awaits you in Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course! Brothers Cuphead and Mugman join the smart and adventurous Mrs. Chalice for a fun adventure on a never-before-discovered Inkwell Island! With the help of new weapons, magical amulets, and Ms. Chalice’s unique abilities, players will face a new cast of fearsome larger-than-life bosses to aid the jolly Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead’s challenging final mission. “

<br>

Know more: Summary of the ceremony The Game Awards 2021: the great announcements of the gala



As you can see in the trailer, Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course has enough inducements to be excited about its release heading into next summer. Come back with a new cooperative proposal with new bosses and powers to test the skill and nerves of the players in the face of facing new bosses who are not at all nice people, despite the classic animation of the time. A detail to highlight is that still listed as DLC, will not arrive as a standalone game.