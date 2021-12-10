The holidays are approaching and with them meetings with family or friends, something that we should enjoy with caution, wearing the mask and trying to be as responsible as possible. In this type of meeting, when it arrives the moment of the drinks, among so many people and so much fun it can happen that we get confused about drinking and let’s end with someone else’s (something that is not very advisable at this time).

For this reason, we have signed a simple and practical idea on Amazon that avoid mistakes: pacemakers. Whether for glasses of wine like cocktails or mixed drinks, there is a type of marker for each one and these are the most fun:





The first of our options is perfect for Christmas, it is a pack of 12 rings with different pendants with Christmas motifs. Lassoes, sleighs, reindeer and Christmas trees, each one different to place at the base of the cup and identify ours at a glance.

The rings are made of zinc alloy and carbon steel that will not rust, erode or discolor even when wet. They have the black Amazon’s Choices label and we found it for only 14.99 euros.

12PCS Wine Glass Charms Rings Bookmark Christmas Party Bar Table Decorations





With a totally different style, we find these silicone cup markers with a suction cup that adapts to any surface as long as it is smooth (of course the glass is among them). Each marker has fsealed seal shape in different shades so that there is no confusion, that is, so that they fulfill their function.

We can find them for sale on Amazon -where they have an average rating of 4.1 stars- in a complete pack of eight different markers for only 5.99 euros.

Vacu Vin Cup Markers, Silicone, 1 Unit (Pack of 1), 8





Simple, discreet and very practical are these colored ring-shaped markers in stainless steel, specially designed for wine glasses (since the width of the ring is ideal for the thickness of the lower part of the glass).

In this case, these are the most sold marker rings on Amazon (with a total of 4.7 stars among more than 1000 buyers). They are presented on a rod to have them all well located and occupying the minimum space when you are not using them. We find them on sale for 10.73 7.50 euros.

Tescoma JGO 12 Rings Colors MARKERS Glasses UNO Wine, Stainless Steel





Cider or cocktail glasses need other types of markers, in this case we have found these silicone ones in the shape of a bracelet with different colors. An ideal also for quite resistant bottles that adapts to the thickness of each glass.

We can find them on Amazon, where they have an average note of 4.3 stars, on sale in a pack of 36 pieces reduced today for only 9.99 9.69 euros.

falllea 36 Pieces Markers Bottles Markers for Drinks Cup Marker Cup Identifier Silicone Cup Label with 6 Colors for Bottle Cup Tumbler





Finally, if we want to personalize each glass to the maximum and not cause confusion, we can choose to write the name of the person on each glass. In this way, we decorate the table in a much more personal way and even assign the place to each guest.

For this we have selected these marker-type markers suitable for ceramics and glass, in different colors -eight specifically that even include gold and silver, very appropriate for these parties- that we find on Amazon for only 7.78 euros.

WINE GLASS MARKERS-8 Markers-Serve for Ceramic-Personalize Guest Drinks

Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without abandoning Amazon and in a different category of products, we made three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The most popular broom vacuum cleaner: The Cecotec Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex is a 3-in-1 broom vacuum with more than 3600 ratings and an average rating of 4 stars. We have it today for 169 119 euros.

Cecotec Cordless and Bagless Broom Vacuum Cleaner Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex, 330 W, 3 in 1: Vertical, Broom and Hand, with Digital Brushless Motor, 20 KPA, Up to 50 min of autonomy

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 59.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, Self-cleaning System, ECAM 22.110.B, Black 35x24x43cm

In Decoesfera | Rattan, burlap and kraft-style wood ornaments to decorate the most original Christmas tree