Not a day goes by without a bug in the Windows 10 updates. They are small bugs that affect certain settings but are no less cumbersome for that. In the last few months Microsoft has had to deal with an issue that has been affecting gaming performance in Windows 10. The company has released a number of fixes, but it appears that some residual issues remained. Now comes the umpteenth cumulative update under the name KB5004296.

The update in question for Windows 10, version 2004, Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 21H1, brings the operating system to build 19041.1151, 19042.1151 and 19043.1151 respectively.

What’s new in Windows 10 patch KB5004296

An issue has been resolved that prevents game services from opening certain games for desktop users.

Resolved an issue that prevented entering text using the Input Method Editor (IME). This can happen, for example, after startup if you have configured the power options to turn off a laptop by closing its lid.

Fixed an issue that would play the sound to select something in a game out loud when we pressed the activation button on a game controller.

Fixed an issue preventing power plans and game mode from working as expected. This translates to lower frame rates and reduced performance when we are gaming.

Fixed an issue that does not detect that you are connected to the Internet after connecting to a virtual private network (VPN).

An issue that causes printing to stop or print the wrong output has ended. This problem occurs when printing using a USB connection after upgrading to Windows 10, version 2004 or later.

We remind you that this is a optional upgrade and that in a matter of days the monthly update. This update is intended for those who are affected by some of the indicated bugs.