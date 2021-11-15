For several weeks, dissidents in Cuba have been preparing the “Civic March for Change,” following the nationwide protest that took place last July, the largest on the island since Fidel Castro’s revolution in 1959.

Human rights groups claim that more than 1,000 people were arrested for it and that hundreds are still in jail.

The government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel prohibited the march on Monday, claiming that it is part of a destabilization campaign promoted by the United States.

The demonstration in Miami took place around the same time that Yunior García, a playwright and dissident leader, was expected to leave his home in Havana to march with only a white rose in hand, to underscore the non-violent nature of his movement.

Garcia said he would leave his house at 1 p.m. local time. But almost two hours later, it seemed like he still hadn’t come out.

Cuban government supporters surrounded his home in the early afternoon and draped the building with Cuban flags, obscuring the view of Garcia’s window from the street.

In this regard, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, condemned the “intimidation tactics” of the Cuban government and promised that the United States will apply measures to “hold accountable” for the repression.

Members of the Archipelago

A Facebook group called Archipelago, led by García, is at the forefront of the protests planned for this Monday, which coincide with the reopening of its borders to tourism by Cuba, after restrictions related to the pandemic.

This community says it has 31,500 members, more than half of whom are within Cuba. In September, the group requested official permission for the march, which was quickly denied.

Miami has the largest Cuban-American population in the United States, which grew in the years after the 1959 revolution.

About a quarter of Archipelago members live in the United States, the group says, including 1,200 in Miami.

The city was the center of anti-Castro conspiracy efforts during the Cold War, and its Cuban-American residents as a group still oppose the government of Havana, although some in the younger generation have tried to reestablish connections with the island in recent years.

“We are here to give a cry for freedom. We want to tell the people that they are not alone,” said 43-year-old protester and Miami journalist Serafín Morán. “Today we send a greeting, a message to the people of Cuba: if you are in the streets, so are we.”

In support of Cuban dissidents, small demonstrations were also held this Sunday in other parts of the world, such as Canada and Spain.