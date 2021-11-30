Cuba will increase omicron restrictions as of December 4 on passengers from some African countries due to concerns raised by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Government reported on Monday.

The omicron variant carries a “very high” risk of increased infection.

The World Health Organization said Monday that the omicron variant carries a “very high” risk of increased infection. Countries have imposed new travel restrictions in recent days in response to the discovery.

Travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi and Mozambique will be able to enter the country. The Ministry of Health reported, but they must comply with multiple precautionary measures. Among them a vaccination test, three PCR tests and a seven-day quarantine.

Travelers from other sub-Saharan African countries, as well as Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, Egypt and Turkey. They will have to undergo two PCR tests, according to the ministry.

Concern about the omicron variant in Cuba appears just two weeks after the Caribbean island reopened its borders to international visitors.

Cuba, whose economy depends on tourism, reduced entry requirements after inoculating most of its population with a COVID-19 vaccine developed in the country.

New infections have dropped sharply in recent weeks, as have deaths from COVID-19.

Omicron AND MEXICO?

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, considered on Monday that there are no elements to worry about in the Latin American country. This, for the new variant of the COVID-19, ómicron, and added that there is no information that existing vaccines are ineffective in dealing with it.

Ómicron has begun to spread around the world, despite more countries imposing travel restrictions to try to isolate themselves. On Friday, the fears caused sharp falls in markets and stock exchanges around the world.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that it is not yet clear whether the variant, first detected in southern Africa. It is more transmissible than others or if it causes a more serious disease, he said on Monday that it carries a “very high” global risk of sudden outbreaks.

“There are no elements to worry us, there are no risk reasons according to the reports that the specialists have given me,” said the president in his usual daily press conference.

López Obrador argued that “there is no information that vaccines are not effective to face this variant.” On which there is no solid data on whether it is more dangerous than the other strains, he pointed out.

On Saturday, the Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell -responsible for the national strategy against COVID-19 in Mexico- indicated that measures such as restricting travel or closing borders are of little use to confront omicron and that information about the variant is “disproportionate”.

