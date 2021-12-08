11-26-2021 Yunior García Aguilera, promoter of # 15NCuba, poses after a meeting with the PP International secretary, at the Ateneo de Madrid, on November 26, 2021, in Madrid, (Spain). The objective of the meeting is for García Aguilera to explain the situation that is currently being experienced in Cuba and that has forced him to leave the country with his wife. The promoter of the peaceful protests of 15-N, at the head of the Archipiélago citizen action platform, made that decision after the threats suffered in recent weeks, as indicated by state agencies. POLITICS Alberto Ortega – Europa Press



MADRID, 8 (EUROPA PRESS)

More than 300 personalities from the world of culture have signed an appeal to ask the Government of Cuba to end the repression against artists and respect freedom of expression, after the alleged abuses registered in the framework of the mobilizations called in July and November .

Among the signatories of the text, promoted by Human Rights Watch (HRW), are Meryl Streep, Paul Auster, Elena Poniatowska, Isabel Allende, Sergio Ramírez, Mario Vargas Llosa, JM Coetzee, Jules Feiffer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Khaled Hosseini, as well as representatives Spaniards such as the filmmaker Isabel Coixet or the writer Rosa Montero.

There are also representatives of Cuban culture, such as the authors of the song ‘Patria y Vida’, the playwright Yunior García or the artist Tania Bruguera. The latter has warned that “the level of injustice and repression that the Cuban government is imposing on its own people is getting worse,” to the point that it wants to “prevent and criminalize peaceful protest and dissent.”

The signatories ask the Executive of Miguel Díaz-Canel to respect the fundamental role that art and artists play in society, taking into account that imprisoning them or “forcing them into exile” is “an abusive and inhuman act.”

Poniatowska, for his part, stressed that “if an intellectual, a writer or an artist rises up against a government, they are doing an indispensable task.” “It is not surprising that some want to silence us when we bear witness to the voices of those who, otherwise, would not be heard. They are afraid of the truth because, once revealed, it can no longer be hidden or contained,” he added.