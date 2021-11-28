View of multiple doses of the Cuban vaccine tested Abdala, in a file photo. EFE / MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ



Havana, Nov 28 (EFE) .- Cuba has sent Venezuela a new batch of vaccines against covid-19, with more than one million doses, within the agreement reached between the two countries.

As reported this Sunday by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), a state institution of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products, the batch is of the Abdala formula, one of the three that Cuba has prepared against the coronavirus.

“A new shipment of more than one million doses of the first anticovid-19 vaccine in Latin America will allow to continue the immunization of our Venezuelan brothers from 2 years of age,” the CIGB indicated on Twitter.

The shipment is part of the agreement reached between Havana and Caracas by which Venezuela will receive 16 million doses of the Abdala vaccine until the end of the year, according to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. So far around eight million doses have been shipped.

The previous shipment, of about 1.5 million doses, took place on November 19, and the first, with 900,000, took place on October 3.

Abdala, the first vaccine against covid-19 developed in Latin America, is a subunit formula based on the receptor-binding site (RBD) of the virus protein S – the type of platform in which Cuban scientists have the most experience – and has an intramuscular administration schedule of three injections in 28 days.

The Cuban Center for State Control of Medicines (CECMED) authorized the use of Abdala in emergencies last July. Clinical trials of this vaccine created by Cuban scientific institutions showed an efficacy of 92.2%.

Venezuela is, along with Iran, Vietnam and Nicaragua, one of the countries that have received vaccines from Cuban invoicing.

Cuba does not integrate the Covax mechanism, created by the World Health Organization so that low- and middle-income countries have access to vaccines, nor did it buy them on the international market to immunize its population.