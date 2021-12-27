EFE.- Cuba on Sunday encouraged other countries to approve the three Covid-19 vaccines that it has developed for emergency use, pending the World Health Organization (WHO) certifying their effectiveness.

The president of the state group of the biopharmaceutical industry of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), Eduardo Martínez Díaz, stressed on Twitter that the vaccines Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus They are “very effective” and that other countries could use them to immunize their population as Cuba is doing.

“There is no impediment to using vaccines in Cuba and other countries that demand them and whose regulatory authority approves them for emergency use,” said Martínez.

The head of BioCubaFarma also recalled that the country has announced its “interest in submitting them to the international prequalification process” for independent experts to review their effectiveness and be approved internationally by the WHO.

This seal would give external validity to the Cuban formulas so that other countries could acquire them with guarantees and so that they fall within the formulas that the WHO Covax mechanism can acquire, an instrument to facilitate access to vaccines in low-income countries.

This could also be a source of international foreign exchange for the Cuban economy, which is going through a serious crisis.

So far only political partners of Havana have acquired some of these vaccines, such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, Iran and Vietnam.

Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus are more than 90% effective according to their developers, but these data have not been analyzed by external entities.

Progress in this external qualification process, Martínez added, depends first of all on Cuba, which has to provide the necessary information to the WHO.

In this sense, the president of BioCubaFarma stated: “Progress depends on us. We decided to transfer production to a new plant (…). We are starting production there and adapting the documentation, which must be sent to the WHO ”.

“From the beginning we have kept PAHO / WHO informed of progress, we have a fluid level of exchange,” he said, referring to the WHO regional office.

BOOSTER DOSE

Martínez stressed that Cuba had “experience and capacity” in this area and achieved three vaccines by working “very hard.” He also indicated that the Caribbean country has already immunized “almost the entire population to be vaccinated.”

“We are already with the reinforcement, to combat the new omicron variant,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 9.6 million people, of the 11.2 million inhabitants of Cuba, have received the complete immunization schedule of any of the three vaccines of national production, which represents 85.6% of the total population.

The massive Cuban vaccination campaign includes minors from the age of two and has already started the inoculation of the booster dose in some provinces.

After the outbreaks of July and August, where more than 9,000 infections were registered a day and close to a hundred deaths, the epidemiological situation has improved significantly in the country.

In the last two days, more than a hundred daily cases have been registered, figures higher than the average for December.

