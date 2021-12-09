Cuba has granted emergency authorization for its homegrown Soberana Plus covid vaccine. It is given to children as young as two years after a coronavirus infection.

Drug agency Cecmed said Tuesday that it had approved a covid vaccine for the little ones.

When the communist country began administering booster vaccines this week, all made locally. Drug agency Cecmed said Tuesday it had approved an injection of Soberana Plus. This, for all convalescent COVID-19 patients of two years or more.

The jab will be administered two months or more after recovery.

Covid vaccine: The same vaccine was approved in September for people over 19 years of age

The decision was based on the first results of a clinical trial conducted in convalescent children. “Which showed that the administration of a single dose is safe” and had “potential benefits” for protection against reinfection.

The same vaccine was approved in September for people age 19 and older who had contracted COVID-19.

Cuba began to inoculate children from the age of two in September with its injections of Soberana 02 and Abdala. This, with the aim of allowing students to return to school in November with three doses of the vaccine.

So far, the island nation has fully vaccinated 9.2 million of its 11.2 million people with three doses, according to the Health Ministry, and is now implementing a fourth booster dose.

Cuban vaccines against the coronavirus are not recognized by the World Health Organization.

Under US sanctions since 1962, Cuba has a long tradition of making its own vaccines, dating back to the 1980s.

Almost 80 percent of its inoculations occur locally.

On the other hand, the country has already started with third doses

Cuba began the application of booster vaccines against Covid19 in its population with two of its own antigens, Soberana Plus and Abdala, scientists and health authorities reported this Monday.

The Caribbean nation is the only one on the continent that has developed its own injectables, with which it has already protected 83 percent of its population with a complete scheme – three doses -, including children over two years of age.

Gerardo Guillén, director of Biomedical Research at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), wrote on his Twitter account:

The island’s health authorities bet together with the biotechnology pole not to join international mechanisms such as COVAC to obtain vaccines and confront Covid-19 and instead put the accelerator until they achieved their products produced by the CIGB and the Finlay Institute -in addition responsible of the third Sovereign antigen 02-.

Starting in mid-May and in the midst of a harsh regrowth -which put the health system on the brink and forced the closure of almost all economic and social activities- due to the delta presence that began at the beginning of the year when produced a temporary opening of borders, Cuba began a massive vaccination campaign. Sovereigns were used in some provinces or sectors and Abdala in others.

