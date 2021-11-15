There is little time left for the withdrawal of your CTS. (Photo: Andina)

As a measure to support people who have been economically hit by the pandemic of the COVID-19, a law was enacted to allow the withdrawal of up to 100% of the CTS as of May 3. But, How much time is left to withdraw the money?

According to Law 31171, published on April 23, people have until December 31, 2021 to make the partial or total withdrawal of the Compensation for Time or Services (CTS) . Likewise, this withdrawal may be made by all workers in the country who are on the payroll.

The legal norm published in the Legal Norms offprint of the Official Gazette A Peruvian man indicates that it is authorized one time only and until December 31, 2021 to freely dispose of 100% of the CTS in financial entities and that they have accumulated at the date of disposal.

PRESENTIAL AND VIRTUAL RETREAT

The withdrawal of the Compensation for length of service (CTS) can be requested online to a worker’s account, said the Lima Chamber of Commerce (CCL).

After the publication of Supreme Decree 010-2021-TR, the Regulation of Law 31171 was approved, a regulation that authorizes, for one time and until December 31, 2021, the withdrawal of 100% of the deposits of Compensation for Time of Services ( CTS), the CCL provides the following guidelines that the worker must consider in order to have this benefit.

“The withdrawal of up to 100% of the CTS has been arranged in order to allow workers to meet their economic needs caused by the covid-19 pandemic”, indicated the manager of the CCL Legal Center, Víctor Zavala.

In accordance with the regulations approved by the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion (MTPE), the withdrawal of 100% of the CTS can only be made until December 31, 2021 and can be total or partial.

Likewise, the total withdrawal may be made including the interest generated on the date of the withdrawal request, which may be made in person at the offices of the depositary entity.

In the same way, the worker may request the depository entity of the CTS remotely (on-line) to carry out the disbursement, by transfer to an account of the worker; be it a bank account, a savings and credit cooperative not authorized to attract resources from the public or operate with third parties, or a company that issues electronic money.

In the previous case, the transfer to the account indicated by the worker must be made within a period of no more than two business days from the receipt of the request, that is, discounting Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

WHO CAN WITHDRAW 100% OF THE CTS?

Private sector workers, whatever their labor regime, that is, payroll workers in micro, small, medium and large companies.

Also the workers of the State companies, subject to the private labor regime who have the right to receive the CTS.

Likewise, public sector workers subject to the private labor regime, with the right to receive CTS.

According to the Regulations, the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance and Pension Fund Administrators (SBS) may issue the necessary regulations within the framework of its competence, through circulars to the depository entities.

(With information from Agencia Andina)

KEEP READING

Which countries can you travel to only with your ID and without a passport or visa

Minsa: What are the protocols for vaccination in adolescents?

Peru and all the countries that the United Kingdom will eliminate from its ‘red list’ of trips from this November 1