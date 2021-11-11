CSGO: Leviatán Esports stayed with the Pro League after defeating River Plate by 2 to 0

Leviatán Esports took the title of the Pro League of the Games Season after defeating River Plate by 2 to 0. Know all the details In this note!

Since the complete renewal of his roster of Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Leviathan Esports he has achieved great results and positioned himself on the podiums of some of the most important tournaments in the country, but he had never managed to lift a title. However, last weekend he managed to keep the Pro League from Game Season by defeating River plate in the final by 2 to 0.

With Reversive, 1962, Dillion, Yokowow and Tom1jed among their ranks, the Marine dragon He managed to be crowned before great teams of the Argentine scene. In the first phase he managed to go to the playoffs in third place after beating Wygers, fall before River plate, and defeat Stone Movistar already Meta Gaming. With these results, Leviathan went to the playoffs, where they beat Furious Gaming by 2 to 1 in the quarterfinals already Isurus by 2 to 0 in the semifinals to reach the definition.

In the final they faced each other to the millionaire, set before which they had lost the final of the Unity League Flow days before. However, the story was different in the Pro League, since in the first map, the Dragons they prevailed against their rivals 16 to 14 in Inferno despite the fact that The band was dominated in the first half by 10 to 5. Later, they were crowned champion by defeating River by 16 to 10 in Nuke.

https://twitter.com/LeviatanGG/status/1457137277466030080/video/1

With this, the organization was crowned champion of the southern region of the Pro League from Game Season, and is consolidated as one of the best rosters in the country. Their mix of young talent and seasoned players, coupled with the recent addition of Lokomotion, ex-coach of Isurus, as head coach of the team, he deludes a Leviathan that points to the highest.

Share it with whoever you want