Marvel Comics fans may know Carol Danvers as the Captain MarvelBut before taking on the role, she was known as the heroine “Ms. Marvel.” In a cool cosplay from artist and cosplayer Crystal Fae, Danvers’ forgotten costume as Ms. Marvel is recreated with a look that is mostly true to the comic book and modifies some details of the second look of the character. The cosplay is inspired by the fact that Danvers’ forgotten costume only lasted so long before she was given her most recognizable Ms. Marvel costume.

Carol Danvers has been around for more than 50 years, first debuting in Roy Thomas and Gene Colan’s Marvel Super-Heroes # 13. She became the heroine known as Ms. Marvel after fusing her powers with those of Mar-Vell, giving her incredible powers. However, despite being a popular heroine, Marvel has changed the superhero’s nickname a handful of times. Danvers has been known as Ms. Marvel, Binaria, Warbird, and Captain Marvel, with the latter name given in 2012, where Jamie McKelvie redesigned the character for the Kelly Sue DeConnick and Dexter I Am Captain Marvel relaunch. The Captain Marvel title has stuck, but it took a long time for the hero to find the perfect name. Meanwhile, Kamala Khan has adopted the name Ms. Marvel, with Captain Marvel being her main inspiration.

Shortly after debuting as Ms. Marvel, Marvel Comics slightly redesigned Carol Danvers’ costume, covering her exposed belly, which didn’t make any practical sense at all. The new look made her suit more of a body suit and less like she was wearing underwear. On her Twitter account, cosplayer Crystal Fae shared her take on the forgotten 70’s costume, designing a true-to-comic cosplay that brings Carol Danvers’s Ms. Marvel outfit to life.

The costume features many details from Carol Danvers’ costume before the Captain Marvel, including the gold star logo on the red suit, which features black accents. Crystal Fae finishes off the look with a pointy-eyed black mask and bright blonde hair that the heroine has sported in almost every iteration of the character.

Considering that some of Carol Danvers’ outfits sexualized the heroine rather than offering a practical outfit, her often-forgotten second outfit almost struck the balance between sexy and heroic. Luckily, when the heroine became the Captain Marvel, it was his best costume to date. But Crystal Fae’s cosplay is a reminder that not all of her previous looks failed.