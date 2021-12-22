CryptoMafia is the winning token of the day according to Coinmarketcap with more than 800% profit

CryptoMafia, a rebase token, is the winner of the day according to the daily ranking that indicates the prices of cryptocurrencies in the market by Coinmarketcap, obtaining a profit greater than 800% in the last hours.

This rebase token found on Binance Smart Chain, also provides reward of 2% ETH in (BEP2) to all holders. The CryptoMafia wallet version will be compatible with both Android and iOS.

Visor.Finance: The loser of the day

On the other hand, Viewer.Finance A decentralized finance token (DeFi), it is today’s big loser according to Coinmarketcap’s daily ranking.

According to data from Coinmarketcap, the price of this token dropped to trade a -83.73% in the last 24 hours, to be ranked 1,371 in the market ranking.

Viewer.Finance is a token deployed on the Ethereum network, and it’s made to unlock liquidity from sovereign smart vault networks in and out of fellowship through gasless crypto firms.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

