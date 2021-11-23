The Staples Center in Los Angeles, the multipurpose stadium where the Lakers and Clippers basketball teams play at home, will change its name on December 25. After 22 years under its current name, it will now be renamed the Crypto.com Arena, thanks to the sponsorship agreement reached with the cryptocurrency company.

The name change has been received with joy by fans of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, but there is a certain area of ​​the technological world very angry, because they see how it consolidates, little by little, a trend that only creates confusion about terms that have been consolidated up to now.

We are talking, of course, about cryptographers; to which the Dictionary of the RAE defines as “people versed in cryptography, who encrypt or decrypt messages written with a secret key”. Nothing to do, in short, with the increasing linkage of the ‘crypto’ prefix to cryptocurrencies.

Parker Higgins of the Foundation for Press Freedom argues that there is a trivialization of a concept that until now had been “the cornerstone of the privacy and security debate”, a concept “that has been under attack for decades.”

Open the doors to trivialization

They see this trend so problematic that a few years ago they started a campaign, with their own t-shirts (and other merchandising) titled “Crypto: it means ‘cryptography'”. Lately, a website has even joined with a much more direct message when it comes to dismantling the mistake: “Crypto is not cryptocurrency” (‘Crypto’ does not mean cryptocurrency).

But the fight seems increasingly lost for the pro-crypto faction, and much of the blame lies with Crypto.com, precisely the company that sponsors the aforementioned stadium, current owner of the homonymous domain; a domain that since 1993 had belonged to crypto expert Matt Blazand.

Blaze had refused to sell it multiple times, despite the many offers that reached him once the Bitcoin fever started. Among the reasons for refusing mentioned precisely that the use of ‘crypto’ as an abbreviation for ‘cryptocurrency’ would have negative consequences for both cryptocurrencies and crypto science.

However, the large amount (not disclosed) of the last offer, received by the Swiss startup Monaco, made it ‘give its arm to twist’ and the new buyer ran to change his name. AND now, increasingly, ‘crypto’ has to do with financial investments and digital currencies (or worse, with cartoon images of lions sold at millionaire prices).

History offers precedents, and they are not what cryptographers expected

Amie Stepanovich, CEO of the Silicon Flatirons Center and creator of the aforementioned T-shirt campaign, trust the fact that the “weight of history” is on the crypto side, because it has been around since before Julius Caesar, while cryptocurrency has only been in public debate for a decade. Unfortunately, it sounds like holding onto a burning nail.

I mean how many people know that, For millennia, ‘cybernetics’ referred to the governance of ships (Homer used it in this sense, no less), that the term was recovered in 1834 as a synonym for “civil government” and that Norbert Wiener popularized it in 1942 to refer to communication in (not ‘between’) animals and machines?

I would dare to say that no one thought of any of that when terms like “cyber café” or “cyberterrorism” began to be coined in the 90s..

Image | RitaKozlov