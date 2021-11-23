Cryptocurrency fintech startup MoonPay has closed its first round of venture capital, reaching $ 3.4 billion in valuation after raising the money.

The firm officially announced Monday that it closed a $ 555 million Series A financing round led by prominent industry investors such as US investment firm Tiger Global and technology-focused investment manager Coatue. Other participants included Blossom Capital, Thrive Capital, Paradigm, and venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates.

The capital raised is the first financing secured by MoonPay since the company was founded in 2019 by two young entrepreneurs, Ivan Soto-Wright and Victor Faramond. The firm says it has processed more than $ 2 billion in transactions and reached a customer base of more than 7 million users.

The fintech company is focused on providing payments infrastructure for cryptocurrencies and enabling cryptocurrency-to-fiat money transactions for 30 fiat currencies and more than 90 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC). According to the announcement, MoonPay’s fiat-to-crypto entry ramp enables more than 250 crypto apps, websites and wallets, including Bitcoin.com, covering more than 160 countries.

In addition to offering classic cryptocurrency services, MoonPay also provides a native non-fungible token (NFT) solution that enables users to buy and sell NFT. Last week, rapper Post Malone promoted MoonPay in a music video with The Weeknd buying two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for a combined 160 ETH through the exchange.

With the new funding, the firm hopes to continue hiring new talent and expanding its services around the world. According to MoonPay co-founder and CEO Soto-Wright, the company is positioning itself as the “world’s largest provider of crypto payment infrastructure.”

MoonPay did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

