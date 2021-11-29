Reuters.- When world markets tumbled last week on news of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus, a cryptocurrency with the same name soared after the Greek letter entered investors’ lexicon.

The price of token Digital – hitherto unknown and whose Twitter profile has just over 1,000 followers – increased nearly 10-fold between Friday and Monday morning, when it hit $ 688, before dropping as much as 75%, the tracker said. CoinGecko cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency, described on its website as “a decentralized monetary protocol backed by Treasuries”, It was trading at about $ 371 at 1435 GMT. On Thursday it was worth around $ 65.

The World Health Organization, which christened the new variant of Covid-19 on Friday as Ómicron, said it has a “very high” global risk of causing spikes in infections, although scientists have said it could take weeks to understand its severity.

Bitcoin suffered its worst day in two months on Friday, dropping more than 8% as investors ditched stocks and other riskier assets in favor of safe assets like the dollar. Since then, it has recouped most of its losses, and global markets resumed a semblance of calm on Monday.

From the Squid game up to dogecoin, minor cryptocurrencies have benefited this year from their links to memes or web culture, registering rapid booms and busts, while more mainstream names like bitcoin skyrocket in popularity.

It was unclear when the token Omicron. The data about your price on CoinGecko were only available as of November 8, while a Telegram channel cunder the name OmicDAO it was launched a day earlier.

Reuters was unable to reach anyone representing the Omicron for comment.

