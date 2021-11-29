The cryptocurrency market has two faces, one that is represented in the stock market and that consists of rises and falls in prices; and another that takes place in basements full of graphics cards.

To get a bitcoin one can only do it through two ways: paying or mining. The first is expensive, and the second too.

Due to the cryptocurrency fever, millions of people have thrown themselves into a very volatile business but one that is paying off after 10 years in operation. And of course, that bitcoin has gone from costing $ 100 to $ 66,000 because it does not help lower the fever.

That is why everyone tries to get cryptocurrencies, because they know that in the long run they can get rich. And the way to get these coins is buying, and waiting for them to revalue, or mining, and getting those coins yourself.

And mining requires a lot of energy. So much so that it is currently a global problem where climate change is at stake.

An example of this is what is happening in Kazakhistan, a country facing power outages due to mining that is taking place within its borders and that has begun to be a state problem.

The Financial times informs that the local electricity grid operator, KEGOC, has said that it will start ration electricity for the 50 registered miners in the country after its use allegedly involved an emergency shutdown at three power plants in October.

According to the government, it is estimated that electricity demand has skyrocketed 8% in 2021, compared to the usual 1-2%. Which has caused blackouts in six regions since October.

Official sources believe that the increase in energy demand could be due to China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies, forcing mining companies to relocate their operations to other countries such as Kazakhstan, where electricity is relatively cheap.