A recent update to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) regulations has introduced a digital services tax that will apply to cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the UK.

Cryptocurrency exchanges in the UK will now have to pay a 2% digital services tax according to a Telegraph report. The British tax authority, HMRC, does not recognize digital assets as financial instruments and therefore exchanges are not eligible for financial exemptions.

On November 28, the authority listed cryptocurrency exchanges under the Treasury’s tech tax. The digital services tax on income was introduced in April 2020 and targeted search and social media giants like Facebook and Google.

The latest blow to crypto exchanges is the result of the HMRC’s classification of crypto assets, as explained by the regulator:

“There is a wide variety of crypto assets, each with different characteristics. He said that because cryptocurrencies do not represent commodities, financial contracts or money, it is unlikely that crypto exchanges will be able to benefit from the exemption for online financial markets. “

According to CryptoUK, the trading body representing the digital asset sector in Britain, the tax is unfair and is likely to be passed on to investors and traders.

CEO Ian Taylor stated that treating cryptocurrencies differently from other financial instruments, such as stocks or commodities, is detrimental to the cryptocurrency sector.

He added that it is another blow to the industry after the arduous licensing system introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for exchanges.. Since January, all UK-based crypto companies have had to comply with AML (anti-money laundering) regulations and register with the FCA.

The regulator imposed a ban on cryptocurrency derivatives in January, and in June, the FCA warned consumers against 111 crypto companies that had not yet registered.

In April, Cointelegraph reported that HMRC was stepping up its efforts to catch cryptocurrency tax evaders and introduced explicit demands on the details of digital asset holdings on self-assessment forms.

Britain’s tax authorities reportedly required several crypto-asset exchanges to provide details on customer transactions and holdings in August 2019.

