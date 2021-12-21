The company behind four major professional sports teams based in Washington, DC, has announced that FTX US will be their official cryptocurrency exchange and non-fungible token partner.

In an announcement Monday, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, or MSE, said that FTX US would be the official partner of the Washington Capitals hockey team, the Washington Wizards men’s basketball team, the Washington Mystics women’s basketball team, and the Washington Mystics basketball team. Capital City Go-Go as part of a multi-year agreement. According to MSE, the FTX US NFT platform will have exclusive rights to future token deliveries by all four teams and the exchange will be a partner for a number of in-game highlights, dubbed “Big Block-Chain.”

“The integration of blockchain technology with the sports experience has only just begun, and together we are moving towards a whole new frontier that will ignite fans beyond what they can imagine today,” said Jim Van Stone, president of MSE’s commercial operations and commercial director of the firm.

The announcement is the latest partnership between FTX US and major US sports franchises. In March, the operator of the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, reached a $ 135 million deal to obtain the naming rights to the Miami Heat stadium, which will be called the FTX Arena until at least 2040. The company is also an official sponsor. of Major League Baseball since June, and has partnered with the University of Kentucky to have its Wildcats men’s basketball team serve as a brand ambassador.

FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, had a valuation of more than $ 25 billion after a $ 420 million funding round in October. The company launched its NFT marketplace for US clients in September.