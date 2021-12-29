Venezuelan economist and cryptocurrency expert, Aarón Olmos, he held an interview for the Digital Finance medium in which He stated that by the year 2022 the use of cryptocurrencies in countries like Venezuela will continue to increase for economic, social and political reasons, “but, mainly, because of the international acceptance that these virtual currencies have had,” he stressed.

Olmos, who is CEO of Olmos Group Venezuela, a Venezuelan company committed to the formation, innovation and growth of the digital economy, stated during the interview that one of the characteristics of the nations that are repeated the most in the top 10 of the countries that make the most use of digital assets , of which Venezuela occupies the seventh position according to the Chainalysis firm, is that they present problems of inflation, hyperinflation, economic distortions, complex political situations and that they lack broadly democratic systems, and therefore: “Civil society knows that their money, work and investments are at risk. Consequently, these people put a high percentage of what they do in crypto assets. ”, He said.

According to Olmos, in Venezuela there is what he described as “a big problem” and that is that there is no official figure of how many people use cryptocurrencies, however, in his opinion, the fact that many Venezuelans are playing on the platforms of NFT, to obtain profits and change it to fiat currency, or in the state of Táchira, and specifically in San Cristóbal, that a very high volume of transactions is carried out in Colombian pesos, and that in the south of the country, it is already public and notorious that transactions are made with goldThis could be translated, according to Olmos, it means that Venezuelans understood that through these channels they can safeguard the value of their work, save, receive international payments, remittances and carry out operations that allow them to generate profits.

On the other hand, the economist said: “What is known is that there are many companies such as Binance, CryptoBuyer, LocalBitcoins and LocalCrypto interested in the Venezuelan market.” Being in this sense, that based on data obtained by LocalBitcoins and processed by your company Olmos Group Venezuela, So far this year, until the 1st fortnight of December 2021, 3,179.99 bitcoins have been exchanged on said platform from our country, which translates into 138 million dollars.

“This figure is much less than last year, since in 2020 USD 246 million were exchanged, and in 2019 it was USD 303 million,” he highlighted.

However, Finanzas Digital pointed out, that Olmos estimated operations in Venezuela over 400 million dollars if the transactions of all the other platforms used to exchange bitcoins from Venezuela are added.

It may interest you: