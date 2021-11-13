In a Forbes article, crypto and technology legal consultancy Hailey Lennon notes that like the internet in the past, cryptocurrencies will be accepted by the government.

According to Lennon, this process will take place as a result of understanding them and after a long process of adaptation and constant use of world citizenship.

Lennon’s report suggests that consortia continue to be part of various discussions about coin privacy, especially with regulators.

The growth of digital assets and, like the increase in interest in these digital assets from large companies in 2021, has inevitably caused governments to look at it, either with the intention of regulating them or with a view to entering the market of the cryptocurrencies.

This issue was addressed by Hailey lennon in an extensive Article published in Forbes magazine. In this article the author carried out an analysis, about the correlation between institutions, governments, regulations and of course, digital assets.

Lennon is currently serving as a legal consultant for various crypto and financial technology companies. Likewise, in the past she has served as a regulatory advisor for crypto firms such as bitFlyer, Coinbase and Silvergate Bank, as well as secretary of the Virtual Commodity Association.

Cryptocurrencies and the internet, a similar future?

In the Forbes post, Lennon wonders what the future of the private currencies in the United States and in the world, in addition to stating that a good number of people consider that the result could be similar to the way in which HTTPS was conceived and understood in the past, and that, after a long process of adaptation and constant use of global citizenship, the government ended up accepting it.

The similarities with this code also lie in the fact that HTTP originated in an environment too close to the US government institutions, although this code was created in the commercial area precisely with the clear intention of encrypting online communications and making them impossible. to trace.

Privacy issues

Lennon’s report suggests that consortia continue to be part of various discussions about coin privacy, especially with regulators, in order to put an end to misconceptions and responsibly highlight the value of privacy in the financial area.

However, due to the complexity and quantity of problems that currently exist, Lennon makes it clear that there is a low probability that these problems will achieve a prompt resolution.

For the author, the commitment of the crypto industry in relation to regulators is of utmost importance.a, as it would basically be a compelling way to show them that privacy coins aren’t that bad when you’re talking about money laundering or terrorist financing, for example.

It also makes clear the fact that regulators generally do not have enough hands to attend to said topics, so they simply do not focus on long-term developments, instead preferring to opt for the various short-term issues you have near them.

Cryptocurrencies and governance

The most important point of the aforementioned report, It is the approach and way of understanding crypto assets by governments and regulators, reason why they have imposed (and they continue to consider) a series of restrictions on this type of digital money, with the purpose, according to them, of safeguarding the privacy of users, in addition to being a failed attempt to maintain some control over the sector.

“ANDIn keeping with the breakneck pace at which innovation is advancing, especially in the area of ​​crypto assets, a space in which privacy is generally mandatory, these distractions may keep you catching up and perhaps on the wrong side of business. the balance” Lennon points out.

However, it should be noted that one of the main problems that exists in the crypto money environment is precisely privacy, which is in the light of all its participants, but that even some of them refuse to see it or simply pretend nonexistent.

This problem is clearly not a technical or technological dilemma but a political one, which should not be underestimated in any way solely because it does not emanate from technical, technological or financial issues.

However, there is the possibility that governments have no better option than to accept that users of digital assets want a high level of privacy. SIf these users represent a relevant percentage of the population, democratic governments could easily find themselves unable to act without losing the support of the people and, therefore, could simply take note of the situation.

It might interest you: