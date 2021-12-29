Since the creation of Bitcoin in 2008, many governments have put on the table the possibility of adopting, regulating or even prohibiting the use of cryptocurrencies. Today it seems that many more people are choosing to embark on the crypto world to use it as a substitute for remittances.

With the inclusion little by little of cryptocurrencies in our day to day, more and more of us are speculating with these currencies. In addition, as a result of the pandemic, many industries have been making a massive shift towards digital platforms. Many political leaders around the world have followed suit and They have taken steps to move their economies in the same direction.

One of the most notorious and recent cases is that of The Savior, which made headlines for becoming the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, a measure that did not sit well with its citizens.

His government considered this digital currency as the perfect substitute for remittances (money that is sent to the country of origin to help his family), claiming that this would increase the amount of money that low-income families would receive in their country, from another.

But nevertheless, Currently we cannot say that cryptocurrencies are an effective substitute for remittances.

El Salvador just bought the dip! 🇸🇻150 coins at an average USD price of ~ $ 48,670 🥳#Bitcoin🎄 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 4, 2021

Although digital currencies are certainly an additive factor, and cryptocurrencies will undoubtedly have an impact in the coming years, it will take time, and there are several headwinds to mainstream adoption and the displacement of cash for the millions of families who continue to trust him.

Although well-known figures and celebrities such as Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, and Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, have come out in defense of the use of the new monetary technology, cryptocurrencies continue to divide opinions.

Their high volatility makes them a very uncertain investment; that there is no authority means that no one guarantees the investment; and the fact that they are used to make illegal purchases and cyber crime has given them a bad reputation.

And it is that in the countries that are choosing to adopt these currencies, on the one hand, their transfer is currently not a cheaper, faster or easier alternative than cash, especially taking into account the complexity of conversion.

These can be very volatile compared to local currencies, so the $ 20 you send cannot be trusted to eventually be $ 20 to arrive.

On the other, a lot of regulation of the legal pathways for cryptocurrency trading and payments is still needed, including the United States.

We will see how it evolves towards 2022, although it seems that the business of countries like El Salvador, Cuba or Venezuela, rather than helping their citizens, seems that they seek to de-dollarize from the United States. Before they become the official currency of a country or used as a global remittance, these digital assets still have their share of obstacles to overcome.