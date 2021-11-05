Cointelegraph team members and leadership joined leading media companies and tech figures this week at the three-day Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon.

The issues surrounding social media giant Facebook were the focus of attention for many at the world’s largest tech conference. The company has come under intense media scrutiny following the release of internal documents by whistleblower Frances Haugen, in addition to her decision to enter the metaverse with her rebrand to Meta.

Facebook investor Roger McNamee said he believed executives at the social media company should face criminal charges due to their alleged role in promoting divisive and misleading content on the platform. Haugen made this point in his own speech, saying that the company had been “putting lives in danger” in cases such as the posts related to Ethiopia, where a civil war is currently brewing between the Tigrayans and government forces.

“There should be more transparency, more research, more regulation,” said Nick Clegg, Meta’s vice president of global affairs and communications.

Digital assets, climate change and the situation around the pandemic were also debated in the technology industry. The conference opened with the mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas, saying that his dream was to make the city “the capital of innovation in the world” and ended with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, calling for the action on economic inclusion, climate change and revolution “.

Perhaps due to the rise of the space for cryptocurrencies and blockchain as an economic force in 2021, the topics of digital assets, non-fungible tokens, and the metaverse were on full display, even on non-industry related panels. In attendance were keynote speakers including Nicholas Julia, co-founder and CEO of gaming platform NFT Sorare, venture capitalist Tim Draper, Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andrew Serwer, Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky, and others at the crypto space.

In an interview to be published with Cointelegraph soon, Mashinsky said that the internet will eventually become another “application on the blockchain” as the space grows.

“Web 3.0 will move all the money in the world into digital finance,” said the CEO of Celsius, adding his prediction of a Bitcoin (BTC) price of $ 1 million by 2027.

Cointelegraph Editor-in-Chief Kristina Lucrezia Cornèr participated in the Web Summit alongside team members including Ting Peng, Vadim Krekotin, Giovanni Pigni, Anna Kalcheva, and Ana Dawson. Cornèr moderated four separate panels on impact investing, inclusive finance in the time of COVID-19, “How to build community in a fragmented world” and the new era of commerce.

Although many people still face challenges with international travel during the current pandemic, Portugal requires proof of vaccination or tests prior to entry, 42,751 people attended the summit. According to the conference communications team, the event attracted the highest participation by women in its 10-year history: 50.5%, or more than 21,000 people.

