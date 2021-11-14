In August, the American movie theater chain, AMC, promised that users would be able to pay for their tickets and concessions with Bitcoin by the end of the year; his promise was not false and it is already possible to pay cryptocurrencies.

Use your cryptocurrencies to go to the movies

Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency with which it is possible to make payments at AMC; the CEO of the rooms Adam Aron, pointed out through his twitter account that it will also be possible to pay with Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

Photo: Pixabay

Likewise, Aron assured that the new payment methods already represent 14 percent of total AMC transactions, although he did not specify if it is only cryptocurrencies.

The use of cryptocurrencies at AMC is only available online, so it is not yet possible to pay in physical boxes with a cryptocurrency wallet.

Creators of the cryptocurrency SQUID stole more than 3 million dollars from investors

According to tests done by The Verge, in the purchase process, when arriving at the payment part on the AMC site, PayPal appears as one of the payment methods and adds a note that says to accept payment with cryptocurrencies.

This indicates that it will be necessary for users to log into their PayPal account and select any available cryptocurrency to pay for movie theater services.

So far it seems that the only way to pay with cryptocurrencies will be through PayPal, so users with other types of wallets will have to wait even longer.

According to Aron, the possibility of the payments extending to Dogecoin, one of the most popular cryptoassets and Elon Musk’s favorites, is being explored.