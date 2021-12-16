Cryptocurrencies can offer that person greater benefits than cash or a prepaid card.

Finding the perfect gift can sometimes be a very difficult task., especially when it comes to a person with very specific tastes that are difficult to hit. For these cases, the solution is usually to give cash away so that the person buys the gift they like best with the available budget.

However, the reality is that Giving away cryptocurrencies during the holidays can be a good idea. Although cryptocurrencies have gained popularity over the years, they are still seen in a limited way that associates them exclusively with a high-risk investment, but at this time it could be an ideal gift.

Cryptocurrencies can offer that person greater benefits than cash or a prepaid card. It could be that person’s first step into the world of free finance.

It is worth bearing in mind that choosing the perfect cryptocurrency to gift that person can be a very special activity. For example, Bitcoin can be a perfect gift for a person who already knows the crypto market, while a stablecoin, such as Tether or BUSD, can be the perfect gift for a person who just wants to enter this world.

There are no barriers or friction

One of the benefits that cryptocurrencies have over traditional cash is their easy mobility.

Certainly, the world is interconnected through large banking networks, however, they are usually expensive, not very efficient and are not available to everyone and it is precisely here where cryptocurrencies come into play.

No matter where that person is, they will be able to receive their gift in cryptocurrencies. Yes, there are fees associated with cryptocurrency transactions, but they are lower when compared to bank transfers.

In addition, a very important benefit is that it does not matter if you remember at the last minute, you will be able to send your gift because cryptocurrency transfers work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

A gift with long-term potential

The advantages of saving and investing are known to almost everyone. However, it is not always as easy to start as we would like.

For a long time the conventional savings currency was the US dollar, basically due to the low inflation rate associated with its economy. It is worth clarifying that, in a very simplified way, the inflation rate is the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currency, in this case, the dollar.

So is it a good idea to give away cash in dollars when your economy has an inflation rate for October 2021 of 6.2%? Not seem.

Thus, Giving cryptocurrencies can be the step that a person needed to invest and protect themselves from inflation. However, it should be borne in mind that there is no investment without risk, but, By giving away a cryptocurrency with long-term growth potential, it can be a relatively safe way to introduce someone to the crypto market.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be an investment

Although giving a cryptocurrency may be an investment option for the person, the reality is that it is very easy to spend it if you wish.

As cryptocurrencies have evolved, the options of using them to buy online have expanded. In fact, you can buy gift cards using cryptocurrencies.

Giving decision power

Last but not least, Cryptocurrencies offer decision-making power to who owns it.

In general, when fiat money is held we are limited to the decision-making of political leaders and, even more, to our borders. And it is that with cryptocurrencies, people can decide the risks they are or are not willing to take and, in addition, they can decide how to use it without border limits.

Not everything is positive

While it is true that cryptocurrencies offer various benefits, the reality is that they are not necessarily for everyone. Like any other gift, it is necessary to keep in mind the interests and preferences of the person who will receive it.

It is always necessary to bear in mind that they are volatile, it is not a simple technology for everyone, there may be tax implications in the event that the recipient sells that gift cryptocurrency and makes a profit, among other aspects that must be taken into account before give away crypto.

