Ozzy Osbourne would venture into the world of NFTs with Cryptobatz. Get ready to invest with this note!

Ozzy Osbourne, the metal legend, found a new port for his business and it is something that is booming. Cryptobatz would be the new production NFT that the leader of Black sabbath. It would be 9,666 bats, in clear reference to the remembered event where the musician mutilated the head of one of these flying mammals with a bite in a show in Iowa, back in 1982.

The brand new collection, devised by Ozzy, will be on sale from next month and each unit will grant a chance to obtain an additional one under the function called as MutantBatz, according to the official statement. It is as if it were a vampire, which by biting its victim generates another pair. I wish it were like that with everything material, right? …

As if that were not enough, the British singer will present AncientBatz, a kind of treasure hunt for those who have the new tokens, where you can see virtual bats scattered around the world in places not so easy to find. Each of these can “bite” up to 100 times !, a great advantage when increasing the inventory.

The pre-sale of Cryptobatz It is already enabled on the official channel of Discord, while another 2,500 guaranteed passes from the white list of this event will be available through the same method. Those who wish and have obtained these pieces, may “mint” up to three units per digital wallet, waiting for this option to be publicly opened in February. An investment of terror or a future with a lot of power?

Share it with whoever you want