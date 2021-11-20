

The United States seized $ 56 million in cryptocurrency and will distribute it to all those affected in the BitConnect scam.

The US government seized $ 56 million in cryptocurrency from a person involved in the scam BitConnect, which he will sell to reimburse the victims. According to the US Department of Justice, it is the largest recovery of cryptocurrencies to date that, in addition, were voluntarily delivered by Glenn arcaro, who calls himself “BitcConnect’s number one promoter.”

Despite the fact that the people affected by the BitConnect invested in cryptocurrencies, mainly BTC, the government will reimburse with USD. The distribution of the 56 million dollars will be made after January 2022, when the court convicts Glenn Arcaro.

BitConnect scam: million dollar investments in cryptocurrencies through a pyramid scheme

BitConnect is a company that was looking for people who would invest as much cryptocurrency as possible with the promise that they would earn more in the future, with high rates of economic return. Although, ironically, many knew her from a video quite cringe of an investor, Carlos Matos, who shouted “BitConneeeeeect” to present the company.

According to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), BitConnect convinced people to invest a total of $ 2 billion. The scam was carried out in one of the fastest growing times for cryptocurrencies: between 2016 and 2018.

Basically BitConnect It used the money of new investors to pay off old ones – a Ponzi scheme that quickly led to pyramid schemes in which people convinced each other to invest and profit even faster.

Glenn arcaro, who voluntarily handed over $ 56 million to the United States government, pleaded guilty in September 2021 while uploading videos on the Internet mocking skeptics of BitConnect and claimed to have made about $ 24 million in profits.

