Cointelegraph Editor-in-Chief, Kristina Cornèr, spoke Tuesday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, on the positive impact of the cryptocurrency ecosystem on environmental goals.

Upon arrival in Scotland’s second largest city, having hosted the Web Summit in Lisbon last week, Cornèr spoke on a wide range of topics ranging from establishing interoperable relationships between people and technology to the mining impact of Bitcoin (BTC).

Commenting on the disparity between the implementation of climate change initiatives between traditional energy sectors and the crypto community, Cornèr argued that the emergence of new technologies provides an opportunity to learn, stating:

“Decentralization is an alternative to campanilismo, or as it is known in the English language, to ‘parochialism’. This is a small, local mindset versus a global vision of a decentralized world. “

Before your transition to the cryptocurrency space, Cornèr established an illustrious career working in the environment sector as Communications Manager for the Union of French Companies for Energy Efficiency and Ecology and continued studying international energy policy and green technologies as a Researcher at the ENERPO Center of the European University .

Discussing the often hypocritical trends at global conferences and summits to advocate for universal behavior change at the consumer level, rather than government or corporate-led actions, he stated:

“The key to the great historical changes is not in change or change completely, but in a new synergy between people, technology and education.”

The non-profit environmental group, Germanwatch, shared its latest version of its annual Climate Change Performance Index 2022. The expert panel of authors spoke to a global audience about the performance of 60 countries that account for 92% of global emissions.

Offering his opinion on the misconceptions surrounding Bitcoin mining activity and the impact of tarnishing a nascent industry for its early flaws, rather than acknowledging its future potential for energy efficiency, Cornèr stated:

“Of course there are traps as there are with every new industry, but we are on our way to creating more green solutions. What is really important with the blockchain space is that people are ready to think with a new mindset and seek the solutions. and the climate change coalition is a great example of that. “

The Crypto Climate Accord is an environment-focused initiative that brings together more than 150 companies from the cryptocurrency, blockchain, technology and energy industries seeking to establish a unified approach to support sustainability., as well as making commitments for net carbon production by 2030. Notable participants include Consensys, Web3 Foundation, Ripple, Near Protocol, and Pixl8, among others.

At the conclusion of his speech, Cornèr shared a unifying message about the inherent worth of humanity, amid the rise of technology, to ensure the future prosperity of the Earth’s ecosystem:

“The crypto community is ambitious, daring and full of potential. Innovation is about synergy. It goes beyond technology and is about people. It’s about us. “

