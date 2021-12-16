Following the ban in China, bitcoin miners have mostly moved to the United States and are greatly boosting the rate of hash of this cryptocurrency.

Last May 2021, China banned the use of bitcoin to financial institutions and payment entities. His persecution of cryptocurrency mining, which was finalized in September with the definitive ban on this activity.

At that time (May 2021), the rate of hash of bitcoin (hash rate) had reached a peak of 180.6 million terahashes per second (TH / s), according to the web blockchain.com.

As a result of the decision taken by the Chinese authorities, this rate – which measures the combined computational power of the network miners– went into free fall, reaching, on July 21, a minimum of 84.7 million TH / s.

Then it took flight and, with very slight and periodic drops, it chained an upward trend that, last Wednesday, December 8, 2021, brought it to 175.5 million TH / s. Approaching, therefore, the record set in May. The main explanation is the transfer of bitcoin miners from China to other countries, mainly, U.S.

The United States picks up the baton from China as a bitcoin mining country

Before the Asian government decreed a ban on creating new tokens, China was by far the country in the world where bitcoin mining was most practiced. Specifically, its participation within this global computational power reached 44%, according to data published by the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance.

The prohibitions were decreed and that percentage fell to 0, pushing the rate of hash to the minimum mentioned.

This decline lasted as long as it took the miners to find new latitudes in which to operate. And his main choice was the United States. In July 2021, 35.4% of the mining force was concentrated in North America, followed by Kazakhstan (18.1%) and Russia (11%).

What happened, as Hut 8 Mining Corp’s chief technology officer Jason Zaluski points out in this article of Financial times, is that China’s ban on cryptocurrency mining only caused a geographic shift that led miners to other countries that, in some cases, offer cheaper energy sources.

The energy consumption of bitcoin mining

This incessant growth of the world mining power It has been unleashed at a time when the debate about the sustainability of this activity is more in vogue than ever, in parallel with the increase in the popularity of cryptocurrencies and everything in which, in one way or another, it is present the growing crypto ecosystem: blockchain, metaverse, NFT …

One of the latest reports on the matter, published by The New York Times, gave some data that invite reflection:

Bitcoin mining consumes around 91 terawatt-hours of electricity per year.

That’s more annual electricity use than all of Finland, which has 5.5 million inhabitants.

It is almost 0.5% of all electricity consumption in the world, and a 10-fold jump from just 5 years ago.

It’s about the same amount of electricity consumed in Washington state each year, and more than a third of the electricity used by fans and air conditioning in the United States each year.

It is more than 7 times the electricity used by Google in all its global operations.

Is bitcoin price going in line with mining?

As explained on blockchain.com, “the rate of hash Mining is a key safety parameter. The greater power of hashing (computational) there is on the network, the greater will be its security and its general resistance to attacks ”. Therefore, at a higher rate of hash, more security on the network.

But … what about the price? It is widely accepted that the value of bitcoin also tends to grow along with its mining power. The reality is that the graph of the price of bitcoin in 2021 has obvious similarities with that of its rate of hash.

With data from CoinMarketCap, the price of bitcoin was 48,345.47 euros on May 8, 2021. From there, with slight saw teeth, it began to decline, reaching a low of 25,277.61 on July 20.

Then it looked up and, after a fall in the month of September, reached a peak of 58,407 euros on November 8. Subsequently, another decline began that has not yet ended: this December 9 is at 43,230.15 euros.

Too the rate of hash bitcoin had a low moment between November 17 and December 2, to turn the course again from there.

Will do the same the price of bitcoin?

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Óscar F. Civieta.