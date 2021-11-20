Díaz de León said that central banks have to move quickly in the task of extending the functions of money to digital versions.

For the governor of the central bank, the best money is the fiduciary and that crypto assets have become famous thanks to the appetite to have returns and the objective of having profitability.

“Let’s not risk the financial and monetary infrastructure with experiments to have returns that capture the seigniorage of monetary issuance, for those are the State institutions that are best equipped to issue money,” said Díaz de León.

Regarding the new financial players such as fintech and bigtech, the governor of Banxico said that these new players cannot develop outside the financial ecosystem and that work must be done on regulating these companies to achieve better services.

Among the main requirements that these companies must meet, the governor highlighted seven key elements such as: the same regulation, interoperability in the networks, promoting competition and avoiding mergers with dominant companies, ensuring operational continuity, global coordination, full consumer protection and strengthening standards. of security.