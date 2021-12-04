Alejandro Zala, Country Manager of Bitpanda Spain, shared with Cointelegraph en Español a new analysis on the cryptocurrency market, based on what happened this week.

According to Alejandro Zala, despite experiencing a fall in which there has already been a rebound with Ethereum as the protagonist as the title indicates, both the traditional financial markets and the digital asset markets experienced a significant wave of sales the previous Friday, following the news that a variant of COVID-19, called Ómicron, emerged in South Africa and some parts of Europe.

Important sale in light of a new variant of COVID

With the potential risk of the new variant of COVID, the Omicrón, Zala indicated that the correlation of markets was seen once again and cryptocurrencies were also affected by this fact. In the case of Bitcoin, it lost close to 10% in a single day, while some altcoins fell even further. “The Omicron variant is affecting global markets as risk rises, putting pressure on some of the most popular stock indices in the world. However, the market rallied over the weekend, with Ethereum being the star of the show, as investors increasingly turned to the second-largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization. ” Zala said.

Ethereum is in bullish mode and is trading at its all-time high

Currently despite much of the cryptocurrency market moving lower on intraday charts due to fear of the new variant of COVID, some cryptocurrencies and tokens reacting very differently, and the structure of the upper time frame continues being bullish.

“The price of ETH has risen more than 20% from its low last Friday (3,500 euros) and is trading close to its all-time high. The ETH / BTC pair has also recently broken out of a nearly 7-month consolidation range and has moved above 0.08 BTC with high volume, indicating that the bulls have some oomph left for a further run. This breakout is essential because it represents a resistance line going back to the 2017 high, when an ETH was 0.15 BTC. The monthly close of the ETH / BTC chart was the biggest bullish close in 45 months. ” Zala commented.

At the same time it could be said that the volume increased as the price rose, this being a bullish signal and a sign of strength, “Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin by a wide margin this year. Bitcoin’s gain since January is about 90%, while ETH is up 540% in the last 11 months. Ethereum has also increased its dominance of the market to 22%, while at the beginning of the year it was below 10%. The number of active addresses on the network continues to rise, while the net emission of ETH continues to fall, which could be the main reason for its rapid rise. ” Zala added.

Bitcoin fell amid worsening macroeconomic outlook

According to Zala, the fact that Bitcoin has closed the November monthly candle to the downside, it could take a few days for traders to digest the latest movements. “The fear and greed index for cryptocurrencies stands at a low of 33, indicating that market participants remain skeptical of a further rally in BTC. On the other hand, a bullish month for ETH took the altcoin market to new heights. BTC recovered from Friday’s decline, but is still struggling to break out of the falling wedge pattern on the daily chart where it would also indicate that it is preparing for another attempt to break above the 51,000 euro resistance zone, which has so far rejected a breakout at Two occasions. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is an indicator of momentum, is also on the rise, but it is still hovering below the 50 level, one that is often considered a threshold for an uptrend / downtrend. You have to pass this line to complete the correction. ” he pointed out.

MicroStrategy is the largest corporate owner of Bitcoin

An important fact that Zala also highlights in his report is the fact that the business intelligence company MicroStrategy, which is listed on the NASDAQ, added a total of 7,002 bitcoins to its treasury for about 365 million euros in cash during its fourth fiscal quarter. . “With this move, MicroStrategy has a total of 121,044 coins worth more than 6,000 million euros, which makes it the largest company that owns Bitcoin.” commented.

ADA Price Dropped, But Cardano User Base Is Rising Rapidly

Lastly, ADA touched 1.25 euros, its lowest price since August, but the bulls pushed the price back into the downward channel, Zala said, adding a tidbit: the fact that despite the price drop, Cardano is experiencing a significant increase in users and transactions after rolling out the Alonzo update in September earlier this year. And he recalled that IOHK, the company behind Cardano, stated that the number of transactions has multiplied by more than twenty in one year, going from less than 10,000 a day in November 2020 to more than 200,000 daily transactions today.

“To accommodate the substantial growth in traffic, the company says it is increasing the size of Cardano’s blocks by 12.5%, from 8 kilobytes to 72 kilobytes. A larger block size means that more transactions can fit in a block, which provides greater capacity for users, ”said Alejandro Zala.

(Clarification: This material is intended to be a comment on economic or market conditions and does not constitute a financial analysis or recommendation. The analysis presented here corresponds to Bitpanda’s Country Manager in Spain and under no circumstances is it an investment recommendation from Cointelegraph. Anyone, before investing, should do their own research and is responsible for their own decisions).

