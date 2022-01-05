Institutional cryptocurrency funds attracted record inflows in 2021, as demand for digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) continued to grow during a volatile and often unpredictable bull market.

Crypto investment products saw inflows of $ 9.3 billion during the year, up from $ 6.8 billion in 2020, according to the latest data from CoinShares, released on Tuesday. Bitcoin funds attracted $ 6.3 billion worth of capital last year, while Ether products saw inflows totaling nearly $ 1.4 billion. Multi-asset funds were also popular, attracting $ 775 million in investor capital.

A total of 37 investment products launched in 2021, compared to 24 that hit the market the previous year. In particular, crypto assets that were included in investment products expanded to 15 from nine the previous year.

Grayscale remains the largest crypto asset manager with $ 43.5 billion in assets under management as of Monday. Other multi-million dollar asset managers include 3iQ, 21Shares, ETC Group, Purpose, and ProShares.

Despite massive volatility, cryptocurrencies enjoyed wider general recognition in 2021, with retail and institutional investors participating in the market. 2021 was the year that cryptocurrencies became a multi-billion dollar asset class, putting them on the radar of fund managers and family offices. Along the way, a host of BTC’s publicly traded products hit the market, including Canada’s Purpose Bitcoin ETF, which offered North American investors spot exposure to the leading digital asset.

Regulators in the United States would also approve several futures-linked Bitcoin ETFs in 2021, opening the door for wider institutional adoption.. The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to render its verdict on a pair of physically backed Bitcoin funds from NYSE Arca and Grayscale in early February.

