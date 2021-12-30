Belobaba, a multi-strategy crypto hedge fund firm with a security token, recruits former soccer player Toni Moral as the firm’s new social ambassador, as announced by a statement to Cointelegraph Español on December 29, 2021.

The investment firm, which encourages investments in projects that stand out in blockchain technologies, It plans to allocate a part of its funds in investments that have a greater social impact based on blockchain.

The founder of Watafan Toni Moral and now a social ambassador of the firm, with the experience that characterizes him and the knowledge in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Your task will be to investigate projects that seek to make a better world through new technologies.

The use of blockchain offers many advantages in the social realm. The origin of Bitcoin already has a marked social characteristic supported by the elimination of third parties, the transparency that blockchain offers in transactions, the protection of personal data, digital identity or self-management.

Blockchain technology has had growth within food chains up to the traceability of emissions for the control of climate change or more philanthropic projects more solidarity, For this reason, Belobaba trusts that projects that are based on blockchain have no limits neither in their application nor in the benefits it can bring in the social sphere.

