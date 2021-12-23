Cryptocurrency exchange platforms Crypto.com and FTX to Air Ads in Super Bowl LVI 2022 on Feb. 13. Both exchanges have been working tirelessly to establish their brands and penetrate the United States market.

Super Bowl ads are known to be very expensive, with fees exceeding $ 5 million for just 30 seconds.. Some backers are even willing to pay up to a record $ 6.5 million for the same airtime.

Recently, Crypto.com also announced a partnership with Angel City Football Club, a soccer team expected to play in 2022. Aside from this, the exchange’s efforts include obtaining the naming rights to the Staples Center.. The exchange bought the naming rights for $ 700 million over 20 years. With that, the Staples Center will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena this December.

In an official announcement, the co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, said they are using their platform “in new and creative ways so that cryptocurrency can power the future of world-class sports, entertainment and technology.”.

Meanwhile, FTX also dedicates a large portion of its advertising budget to strengthening brand recognition in the US. In October, the exchange confirmed that it was going to run an ad in the next Super Bowl. The exchange also got Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to star in a $ 20 million ad campaign..

Earlier this year, FTX also secured the naming rights to an American stadium.. The exchange reportedly paid $ 135 million for a 19-year contract to rename the Miami Heat stadium to FTX Arena.

Already in 2020, blockchain penetrated the Super Bowl through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The non-profit commercial group Aguacates de México inserted NFT in its advertising campaign. With this, users can collect digital avocados and are able to earn blockchain-based rewards.

According to Ivonne Kinser, head of digital marketing for Aguacates de México, the results were overwhelmingly positive.. Kinser said they got “3.2 billion social impressions” through the ad campaign.

