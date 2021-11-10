Crypto economy surpasses $ 3 trillion

On November 8th, the net worth of the entire crypto economy managed to reach a valuation of more than 3 trillion dollars.

a period of less than 13 years has managed to exceed this value. The valuation of the crypto economy has surpassed that of tech companies like Microsoft and Apple.

The world has changed dramatically and rapidly in recent years, especially in the digital and technological environment. Part of this change was due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced many industries and various everyday activities to move to the digital environment.

This change is more palpable especially in environments that were already digital, as is the case of crypto assets, an economy that has had a great performance and growth especially in 2020 and 2021, currently being more valuable than large technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco or Google.

According to a series of statistics and reports, On November 8th, the net worth of the entire crypto economy managed to reach a valuation of more than $ 3 trillion, after having presented a growth of around 3.7 percent in the last 24 hours. The 13,877 existing coins that have a value of just over $ 3 trillion have managed to produce 206 billion dollars in international trade volume during the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrencies on the rise

It should be noted that a few years ago, people generally laughed at crypto assets, regarding them as little less than worthless collectible digital items. Today, however, most are no longer laughing, rather frustrated at not knowing more about it, or simply being withdrawn by the drive for courage.

in addition, the uphill path of the crypto economy to reach three trillion dollars has been swift and fast, since in a period of less than 13 years it has managed to exceed that value. This growth stands out above all when compared with the main assets on the planet, given that the vast majority of them have taken decades to reach the valuation they currently have.

Crypto asset growth outpaces Microsoft and Apple

An example of this is the market capitalization that the firm co-founded by Bill Gates currently has, Microsoft, which took the consortium a total of 33 years from its initial public offering (IPO) to the moment of its first trillion-dollar valuation in 2019.

Therefore, the growth of technological stocks added to the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic launched Microsoft to reach its next billion, which is why today the firm has a current valuation of $ 2.52 billion dollars.

The valuation of the crypto economy grew 169.23 percent faster than the market capitalization of the company that created the Windows operating system.

However, it is not the only technology that took a long time to reach its current valuation, since Manzana It also took a significant amount to obtain its current valuation since its inception in 1976.

Apple managed to get ahead of Microsoft at the billion mark, a year earlier in August 2018, and the company took 41 years to get there. Two years after 2018, the Cupertino firm managed to touch its second billion dollars and in August of this year, the company founded by Steve Jobs reached $ 2.5 billion dollars. Since then, shares in the iPhone consortium have fallen slightly, to $ 150.68 per share, while the firm is valued at $ 2.48 trillion.

The crypto economy presented a development of 215.38 percent faster than Apple, achieving three trillion dollars in a period of less than 13 years.

Crypto overtakes Google

The crypto economy is larger than Google’s two trillion dollars. Google has 23 years of existence and it is remarkable that the technology managed to reach the two trillion dollar mark faster than Apple and Microsoft.

Nonetheless, the crypto economy developed 76.92 percent faster than Google’s overall market capitalization, and the total value of the 13,000+ crypto assets is more than $ 1 trillion larger today.



