Paola Katherine Bastidas, known as Kathbas on social networks, presented her first collection of Crypto Drinks in 3D, called Virtualized Menu.

After the growing boom that Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) presented during the last year, a door of opportunities has opened worldwide where everything we know to this day can be found in a new digital universe that we call Metaverse . Venezuela is no exception, and the metaverse, cryptocurrencies and the blockchain, are influencing the world, and from the Venezuelan Andes, Paola Katherine Bastidas arrives with her proposal.

According to the young Venezuelan, crypto art still lacks growth in a country with a lot of art and culture like Venezuela.

Katherine, who in addition to fulfilling her dream, wishes to make her contribution through Crypto Drinks or crypto beverages with hyperrealism, in relation to what motivated her to venture into the area of ​​crypto art, commented to Cointelegraph in Spanish: “Cryptocurrencies have They have been very valid for the last 13 years, since the departure of bitcoin, and in Venezuela the boom has been more noticeable since last year, especially because the growing number of transactions has been observed, driven a bit by the boom in NFT games as well. , which had a lot to do with last year ”.

“So seeing this trend, and I, who have always been an artist, a faithful admirer of art since I was little, I saw an opportunity to start being a crypto artist and sell my art in cryptocurrencies through platforms such as Opensea and Mintable,” he added.

This new collection, which, according to its creator, is composed of “hyper-realistic pieces of art” in the form of drinks and cakes in 3D, shows works with inspiration that arise from news with worldwide repercussions.

In this way, it sets the trend to invite the user to discover its NFT proposals and to relax with a virtual menu of works of art that can only be tested with the eyes.

“After an exhaustive investigation by the NFT maketplace platforms to see what existed and what did not exist yet, when I realized that no one had touched the field of what crypto beverages are, I told myself I am going to do it, but I am going to put a stamp on it. personal. The personal hallmark is that I am also a journalist and I like to be updated with news of world interest “, he explained.

“I always check the news to find out about things that are not known even within my country. So from there I made this mix of concepts, a world news item came out and I made a crypto drink that celebrates, recalls, or encourages awareness with a specific topic, for example: the topic of the omicron ”he said later.

“Generally, when humans are going to celebrate or remember something, they consume a drink, in this case it is news that is enjoyed with their eyes celebrating, remembering or reflecting on an important event that has occurred. From there the CryptoDrinks arise ”, he added.

In this sense, Kathbas, who describes herself as a crypto artist by vocation, already has her first 3D Digital Art Gallery hosted at: oncyber.io. There the visitor can tour the place from his cell phone or a computer. You can also enjoy the works it has exhibited in digital markets for non-fungible tokens such as Opensea.io and Mintable.app.

