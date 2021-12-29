Crypto.com Slumps in CoinMarketCap Rankings

The exchange Crypto.com has fallen to the 11th position in the ranking of the crypto market monitoring platform CoinMarketCap.

A few days ago the CEO of Crypto.com noted that he was in the process of removing CoinMarketCap’s dodgy pricing from his products.

In the business world there are always ups and downs, and the crypto-digital environment is no exception. This is the case of the digital portal Crypto.com, which has presented an unprecedented decline, falling quite a few steps in the ranking of the crypto analysis platform CoinMarketCap.

In days gones the crypto exchange reached position 16 and although it has managed to rise to position number 11 it is still far from the third position it previously held.

However, the exchange maintains a higher position in the crypto analysis platform as well. CoinGecko, where it is located in position number 3. In both web portals the leading firm is Binance.

The difference in seats on both platforms did not go unnoticed by Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, who noted in his official Twitter account:

“I wish a Merry Christmas to the @CoinMarketCap team, which after one of my responses to one of their poorly written posts arbitrarily lowered our ranking to 14th place. I also mention that we are in second / third place in @coingecko , just so they take into account where to look for real, market-neutral data“.

It should be noted that Crypto.com is not the only platform that has similar problems, as Baby DogeCoin also responded to Marszalek’s tweet, stating that the CoinMarketCap platform simply did not want to respond to its requests to verify its supply, while CoinGecko, a portal that is known among the crypto community for being a neutral source, its platform is located at seat 218.

We have a very similar issue with @CoinMarketCap refusing to verify our supply. We need a decentralized version. Thankfully @coingecko have you verified #Babydoge and remains a neutral source! Ranked at # 218 todayhttps://t.co/eHYflQY9ls – BabyDoge (@BabyDogeCoin) December 25, 2021

Background

According to the medium Cryptonomist Apparently this problem has its origin a few weeks ago, when CoinMarketCap presented a series of failures, which generated that simply the prices and values ​​of many digital assets will present sudden increases.

The event generated a large number of comments on social networks, especially on Twitter, a platform where crypto active enthusiasts like to talk about the digital market. Thus, in the social network, a good number of users took the opportunity to joke that, thanks to the CoinMarketCap platform, they could, even for a moment, feel they know what it feels like to be a millionaire, despite the fact that the market does not know was in a volatile phase.

The platform took it in good humor, so it didn’t take long for him to start a joke exchange with the Fintwit account, focusing on his need to hire a new programmer.

In keeping with this humorous mood, CoinMarketCap noted that Coinbase and Crypto.com, the platforms that showed inflated prices, should also follow suit and hire a new programmer.

For his part, the CEO of Crypto.com took the situation more seriously, as evidenced by his response to the comment thread:

“You do not need to tell us something about it, since we are in the process of removing the dodgy @CoinMarketCap pricing from our products“.

Tweet that the CoinGecko portal replied.

The CEO of Crypto.com pointed out that this comment probably caused the exchange to present a drop in the ranking of the CoinMarketCap platform.

CoinMarketCap Ranking

The CoinMarketCap portal provides a selection of the best digital asset exchanges that are analyzed based on an “exchange score” and not just by their trading volume.

The score of is based on several points:

Web traffic

Average liquidity

Volume

Confidence that the volume reported by an exchange is legitimate.

The centralization of the CoinMarketCap platform has already been pointed out several times since the platform belongs to the Binance exchange and although Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, has stated that CMC is independent, the community continues to point out that CoinMarketCap is too centralized.

