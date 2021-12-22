The cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has signed another agreement to expand brand reach in the United States with the help of the professional women’s sports team, Angel City Football Club.

In an announcement Tuesday, Crypto.com said it had partnered with the Los Angeles soccer team in an effort to increase awareness and access to cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology and Web 3.0 among local residents, fans. to soccer and the athletes themselves. The exchange said it plans to continue looking for “unique and impactful ways” to invest in Los Angeles, with the partnership aimed at fostering “financial education, independence and financial empowerment” for women.

“Given the speed with which Web 3.0 and cryptocurrency are changing our world, we want to ensure that women are being taken along the journey as investors and creators,” said Angel City Football Club co-founder and president Julie Uhrman. “We are excited to work with [Crypto.com] to educate our community and female players about cryptocurrencies and enable them to use the power of NFTs to connect and build a closer relationship with their fans. “

The partnership is the latest expansion of the Los Angeles crypto exchange. Crypto.com announced in November that it had taken over the naming rights to the city’s Staples Center for 20 years in a $ 700 million deal. The venue (which is expected to officially change its name on December 25) has been home to the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA, as well as the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.

I took some photos around Staples Center before the final changes to becoming Crypto. The iconic Staples Center letters are gone, and blue is the new theme. We’re in the final stages of the conversion. Https://t.co/wLEgslWpDR – Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 21, 2021

I took some photos around the Staples Center before the final changes to go Crypto. The iconic Staples Center lettering is gone and blue is the new theme. We are in the final stages of conversion.

As it grows, Crypto.com has partnered with high-profile individuals and businesses to promote cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. In July, the company signed a $ 175 million endorsement deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Actor Matt Damon also appeared in advertisements posted around the world in mid-October.

Keep reading: