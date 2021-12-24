Jack Dorsey’s controversial views on venture capital and Web 3.0 triggered a barrage of responses on Twitter this week.

When you are no longer in charge of a publicly traded company, you have more leeway to express controversial opinions. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expressed his dissatisfaction with the role of venture capital in Web 3.0 on social media this week. Some of his Twitter followers agreed with his views, some did not, and some even completely blocked him.

Maven 11 Capital raises $ 120 million in a second round of funding

“Web 3.0 is not yours,” says Dorsey

Dorsey’s complaint with Web 3.0, a broad term that refers to a more decentralized and interconnected version of the Internet, comes from those who control a dominant stake in these emerging protocols. By owning a large stake in Web 3.0 startups, Venture capital funds and limited partners can pressure founders to comply with centralized rules that go against the spirit of decentralization. Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, joined Dorsey on Twitter in poking fun at the Web 3.0 projects.

Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2021

Seven Seven Six and Polygon launch $ 200 million fund

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has committed a great deal of capital through his venture company Seven Seven Six to support new Polygon-based Web 3.0 and social projects. The fund, valued at an impressive $ 200 million, it will specifically focus on gaming applications and social media platforms. The news comes more than a month after Ohanian’s VC partnered with Solana Ventures in a $ 100 million Web 3.0 growth fund. In other words, 2022 could be the year that “social crypto” takes off.

Cryptocurrency startup MoonPay raises $ 555 million to reach a valuation of $ 3.4 billion

SBI Group Launches Crypto Asset Fund In Japan

One of Tokyo’s largest financial services firms is making it easier for Japanese investors to access large-cap cryptocurrencies. Earlier this week, SBI Group unveiled its SBI Alternative Fund, which offers exposure to seven digital assets: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK) and Polkadot (DOT). Investors interested in cryptocurrencies will have until the end of January to submit their applications to invest in the fund.

Binance Labs Leads $ 60 Million Funding Round For Multichain

The venture capital arm of Binance, Binance Labs, was one of several big-name investors who backed the cross-chain protocol, Multichain, in a private initial round of $ 60 million. Multichain claims its protocol connects “more public and cryptoactive blockchains than anyone else”, which probably explains the great interest of Binance Labs in the project. Investors can expect to hear more about interoperability in 2022 as the crypto economy continues to mature.

