The sports journalist, Olga Hirata (@OlgaHirata) leaked the new edition of the commemorative shirt of the Cruz Azul championship, won on May 30; notwithstanding the technical sponsor, Joma Sport was criticized on social media for the new design.

The shirt will commemorate that Cruz Azul obtained the title of Champion of Champions of the 2020-2021 cycle with Jonathan Rodríguez as the protagonist scoring the goals.

With that victory, the club boasts 23 titles, which is the highest figure behind América and Chivas. However, it took 23 and a half years to see the machine in action again.

And he raised four trophies from other tournaments, from the MX Cup, a MX Super Cup and a Concacaf Champions League.

Cruz Azul has a contract with Joma Sports until 2023

Previously, the professional club of the Mexican First Division soccer showed different disagreements with the Joma Sprts jerseys and the board ensured the termination of the contract with the Spanish sponsor in 2022.

Although Cruz Azul had several new proposals for sponsors, the board reaffirmed its link with Joma Sports.

With the new design, users mention that “Joma is crying out for cancellation of the contract, and the only ones who have not found out are those of the board,” criticizes Twitter user Eduardo Cabrera (@ SimplyEd0).

Although there is still a shortage for Closing 2022 to take place –which takes place from January to May–, there are already teams that are preparing with new uniforms, such is the case of Cruz Azul.

When the journalist, Olga Hirata, posted the new Liga MX championship shirt on her Twitter account, the comments on the social network exploded.

Fans criticized the design and the shield of the shirt and it is that its characteristics are that it has long sleeves, a “V” neck, light blue, the ninth star embroidered above the logo, a nine repeated throughout the print and that does not have advertising.

“To be a special edition it is very basic, really poor in imagination and creativity, lack of idea, the numbers 9 could be in the position of a cross, for example. Time to define, the shield is navy blue from where the “light blue” lousy design comes from, “says user Antonio [Pegaso] (@ halcon69) on Twitter.

“It is supposed to be a special edition, it was managed that it would bring a shield with 9 stars already or which one did not,” says user CRL (@ Reyes1909Crl) on Twitter.

Many of the comments from users point out that the club’s crest does not have the 9 stars inside and that they would not spend the money for this commemorative edition.

The customization of the t-shirts and commemorative editions show a neat and professional appearance for fans and fans of the machine. However, when a design is bad, it can be reflected in the income.

One of the best marketing strategies for Cruz Azul is being truncated by the rejection of its followers’ design.

