Max verstappen and Red Bull, in this order, left Mexico with a victory from start to finish that may well be worth the title in the end. The Dutchman only needed a brilliant start to get first in the first few meters and leave Lewis hamilton with an insufficient 2nd position, which even endangered against Sergio perez, driver of the day in a race with little action.

The action of the Spanish, approved without further ado: Carlos Sainz was 6th and Fernando Alonso 9th. They hardly had a job.

Departure: The curse of pole in Mexico is fulfilled

Verstappen gave a lesson in how to go out on a circuit as complex as Mexico’s. The Dutchman won the game in a spectacular parallel start with Bottas and Hamilton, where the main loser was the man on the pole who ended this fray by spinning for a touch of Ricciardo. The incident was not investigated.

An accident from behind Yuki tsunoda, who got caught on top of a bollard, forced the safety car out and neutralized the chaotic start before a much calmer test began than before.

The chaotic start also affected Fernando Alonso, who had to go off track to avoid Bottas and lost some positions. Sainz, on the other hand, stayed more or less where he was.

Red Bull beats Mercedes in the pits

Hamilton soon realized that not only was he not going to be able to beat Verstappen, but his second place was in jeopardy with Perez. Red Bull knew it too and stretched the ‘Checo’ stop ten laps more than the seven-time champion did. The objective was clear, thinking about the final stretch of the race and aware that Verstappen was very much left over.

Pérez complied with what they asked of him and tenth by tenth he reached the final stretch of Hamilton’s wheel race, who, bored, even asked his mechanics if they did something.

Meanwhile, from behind, at Ferrari they threw team orders. In this case, it was Carlos Sainz who benefited, who ended up passing Charles Leclerc with ten laps to go. The Monegasque reluctantly accepted the obvious, since the Madrilenian was going with a better pace and some chance of hunting Gasly’s room.

Pérez’s final attack on Hamilton fell slightly short, and in the end the second place of the seven-time champion tasted like gold, given what was seen. Bottas, with two pit stops, snatched the fastest lap (and the point) from Verstappen on the last lap.