EFE.-A cruise ship of the Norwegian company in which a dozen cases of Covid-19 were presented during the trip returned this Sunday to New Orleans (USA), where before disembarking all the people on board were subjected to tests.

It was not reported if other cases were detected in those tests, but everyone who tested positive had only two options: go home in their own vehicle and confine themselves there or isolate themselves in facilities provided by the authorities for this, reported media outlets. New Orleans.

Norwegian Breakaway docked this morning in the port of New Orleans, from where it had left on November 28 with more than 3,200 people on board for a cruise through the Caribbean, specifically through Mexico, Belize and Honduras.

A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson told WWLTV that the company, which requires both passengers and crew members to be fully vaccinated in order to board its ships, imposed quarantine and other isolation measures on people affected by the outbreak during the voyage. and traced his contacts to determine the origin of the contagion and prevent others.

All the Covid-19 cases detected on board were asymptomatic and occurred both among the passenger and the crew, according to the spokesperson contacted by the channel, who did not give details about those affected.

The spokesman assured in a written message to the channel that before disembarking they would test all people on board for Covid-19 and inform them of the measures established by the health authorities for people exposed to the virus.

“We take this matter very seriously and will continue to work closely with the CDC, the office of Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, and the city and port of New Orleans,” the line spokesperson wrote. cruise ships.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) received from shipping companies operating in the country notifications of 1,359 cases of Covid-19, one of them fatal, between June 26 and October 21, in compliance with the so-called Navigation Conditions Ordinance (CSO).

The CDC noted that there have been several cases of passengers with symptoms who did not communicate it to the cruise companies during boarding or refused to do so while on the ship.

In the case of the deceased person, which the CDC did not identify, the federal agency said that she was fully vaccinated and had given a negative test three days before boarding.

Last October, the CDC extended until January 15 the conditions for traveling on cruises established during the covid-19 pandemic from ports in the country, which expired on November 1.

The federal entity stressed that they intend to “transition to a voluntary program, in coordination with cruise operators and other interested parties, to help the cruise industry detect, mitigate and control the spread of covid-19 on board Cruises”.

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), which represents 95% of companies with oceanic cruises, noted that the cruise industry protocols, which resumed in the country in the middle of the year, “are unique in their approach to monitor, detect and respond to potential cases of covid-19 ”.

He recalled that the cruise industry in the country “helps maintain almost 450,000 American jobs and reactivates local economies in places like Alaska, California, Florida, Texas, New York and many other states.”

