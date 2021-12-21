FILE PHOTO: A view of the world’s largest Royal Caribbean Cruises cruise ship in the port of Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018. REUTERS / Jon Nazca

The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship, the largest in the world, docked this Monday in the port of Cozumel. The Royal Caribbean company reported that the same cruise ship returned to the port of Miami on December 11 with 44 passengers and crew with COVID-19, of which 98% of them had a complete vaccination scheme.

People who tested positive for coronavirus tests carried out on board were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms of the disease, so they were put in quarantine and cared for during the trip, in addition to six infected they were disembarked earlier and transported home, according to the company.

The company assured that future cruise itineraries would not be affected. Also, in a statement to the newspaper USA Today, from a spokeswoman for Royal caribbean, Lyan Sierra-Caro, said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected a case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in a passenger who traveled on that ship in early December.

It’s about the boat Symphony of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, which according to information from Cruise mappers, sailed from Miami on December 11 Heading to the Caribbean island of San Martín, later he went to the Virgin Islands of Santo Tomás, to return on December 18 to Miami and take his route again to the port of Cozumel, Mexico, place where he arrived this Monday around 6:00 in the morning.

(Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson)

Until now the sanitary measures that the cruise ship took to disinfect it are unknown. The authorities naval and state Mexican women have not commented on the matter either.

It should be remembered that a similar case occurred two weeks ago. It was the Norwegian Breakaway ship that departed from New Orleans, USA, the November 28 and made stopovers at Belize, Honduras and Mexico, according to a statement from the Louisiana Department of Health.

“Ten cases of COVID-19 were detected among crew and passengers of a Norwegian Cruise Line cruise (NCL) who returns to New Orleans this Sunday with more than 3,200 people on board “, reported US health authorities.

(Photo: EFE / Giorgio Viera)



The department said that everyone traveling on the ship would be tested for COVID-19. before descending from the ship.

“Those who test positive for COVID-19 will travel in personal vehicles directly to their own residences or will be isolated according to current regulations in accommodations provided by NCL”The Health Department tweeted.

Although until now no authority has specified where the passengers of the ship got off, it is worth mentioning that these cruises regularly lower tourists in Cozumel and Chetumal to visit the beaches, although some tend to stay a couple of days. In addition, they arrive between four and five crews daily.

They add 7 suspected cases of Ómicron to the 3 confirmed in Mexico

According to the head of the Laboratory of Respiratory Viruses of the Institute of Diagnosis and Epidemiological Reference, Gisela Barrera, so far 3 cases of the new variant of Coronavirus. He also stated that other possible infections are being studied in Sinaloa, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Mexico City, Quintana Roo and two possible cases in Jalisco.

For his part the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, also confirmed the previous week that in Mexico there are at least three people who have been detected as carriers of the new variant of the virus.

