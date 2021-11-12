We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray of Cruella, the rebellious beginning of the iconic Disney villain

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition on Blu-Ray of Cruella, the film that works as a ‘precruella’ of 101 Dalmatians, as it tells the origins of the perfidious Cruella de Vil, discovering why she became so evil and ruthless, and being played by Emma Stone (Zombieland: Kill and Finish).

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (Me, Tonya), with a script signed by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, based on the novel by Dodie Smith and setting the story in the turbulent 70s. The film is now available at Blu-ray, DVD, Blu-Ray Steelbook, digital shopping and on the Disney + streaming platform, at no additional cost.

Synopsis:

Emma Stone plays one of the most famous and elegant villains in cinema, Cruella de Vil, revealing her mysterious origin. An orphan is determined to become a successful fashion designer, taking advantage of the fact that she is young and creative. To achieve her goal, Estella (Stone) will team up with a pair of mischievous thieves to survive on the streets of London. But when her flair for fashion catches the eye of legendary designer, Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), the brilliant con artist will rise to become the raucous and vindictive Cruella.

Cruella also has Emma Thompson (Men in Black International), Joel Fry (Yesterday), Paul Walter Hauser (Infiltrated in the KKKlan), John McCrea (Land of God), Emily Beecham (Discovered) and Mark Strong ( 1917), among others, accompanying the aforementioned protagonist, Emma Stone.

The film, of which you can also read our review on the web, is shown in its version on Blu-Ray with a multitude of extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The Blu-Ray review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Trailer:

Blu-Ray Technical Specifications

No. of discs: 1

Company: The Walt Disney Company

Age rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years old.

Zone: B.

Case: Amaray box (1 disc).

Format type: 16 × 9

Aspect ratio: 1.85: 1

Duration: 133 min. approx.

Languages:

7.1 DTS-HD MA: English

5.1 DTS Digital Surround: Spanish

71. Dolby Digital Plus: Italian

5.1 Dolby Digital: Czech, Polish

Subtitle:

Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish, Encoded English for the deaf

Additional features:

Disneyland Paris advertisement.

Las dos Emmas (00:10:42) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish, English coded for the deaf):

What Emma Stone likes the most about Cruella is the way she handles herself and the way she talks, that she thinks differently from the people around her. And as an actress she expects these kinds of challenges. The actress adds that she met with Disney in 2015, because they were considering developing an origin story for Cruella de Vil. And she found the character so funny and so exciting that both she and Disney wanted to discover what Cruella’s beginnings could be like.

In this way, the cast talks about what they like the most about the character of Cruella, exposing that she is fascinating, cunning and interesting, where Emma Stone is a revelation in the role, according to Mark Strong. They also talk about how the original Cruella was based on Tallulah Bankhead, and that Emma Stone took many aspects of her to build her personality and movements.

To match Emma Stone and stand up to her on screen, they did not hesitate to sign Emma Thompson as the Baroness. The actress assures that she accepted after speaking with the director, since she had really liked her previous film, I, Tonya. But also because the script passed the Bechdel test and reflected that the two protagonists were working women and rivals in their work. In addition, the cast emphasizes that it was a lot of fun to see Emma Thompson embody a character so opposite to how she is in real life, where she is charming. To this, the actress herself adds that to embody the Baroness she was inspired by the old screen divas, such as Joan Crawford, Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn. All this without forgetting that it seems to her that all her hairstyles and dresses are extraordinary.

Next, both Emmas praise each other, highlighting how much they have helped and motivated each other to create their characters and improve their scenes together. But they also expose Stella’s evolution into Cruella.

Los compinches (00:05:27) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish, English coded for the deaf):

The director Craig Gillespie, within the dynamics of all the characters, highlights the trio made up of Cruella, Gaspar and Horacio. As orphans, they live a life in which they must steal and cheat in order to survive. Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry play Horacio and Gaspar, and for the producers, the three of them have excellent chemistry together. Of the first, they highlight that it is very spontaneous and gives life to its scenes. Paul Walter Hauser himself confesses that his accent is a tribute to Bob Hoskins in Hook.

For his part, the director assures that Gaspar is the soul of the film, being a benchmark for Cruella throughout history, his moral compass that when he derails Cruella does not hesitate to tell him. Emma Stone says of the actor that he is very good, wonderful; to which the director adds that Joel Fry can be funny, but also real and emotional.

And, ultimately, Emma Stone asserts that Horacio and Gaspar are Cruella’s family, who would be lost without them, because they are capable of balancing their most implacable parts.

Cruella: Haute Couture (00:09:43) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish, English coded for the deaf):

Emma Stone describes Cruella as a very visual character, wild black and white hair, brutal makeup, and wearing totally unique and fantastic outfits. Her on-screen appearance is thanks to Jenny Beavan, the costume designer, who says she wanted to get the iconic look of Cruella to give it realism and make it extravagant, and Emma Stone made the most of it, where her character’s creativity was something very fun to explore, according to the actress.

To recreate the boys, the costume designer tried to be as faithful to the original animated film, respecting the colors and clothing style of each one of them. Not counting the changes of clothes for the robberies and scams that they carry out, where all the costumes and clothes are designed and created by Cruella.

In turn, Emma Stone confesses that she did not know in depth the fashion of the late 70s, and that the punk movement conquered her. Throughout the film, the actress comes to dress up to 47 different models; while the Baroness had 32 different dresses.

To dress the Baroness, Jenny Beavanlo was clear about and was influenced by Dior, with real old duchess pans, precious silks and a lot of style, with brown and gold tones. They continue talking about the most outstanding dresses and which ones they liked the most of all the ones that Cruella and the Baroness wear.

Cruella’s World (00:06:22) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish, English coded for the deaf):

For Emma Stone, the scale of this film is larger than she is used to, reaching up to 45 different locations, with 96 official sets and recordings in the most iconic, aristocratic and popular places in London, taking advantage of and squeezing the architecture of the city.

Thus, the Royal mansion known as the Englefield house was the one they used for the Inferno Mansion. And in central London they found some Georgian houses or period houses in Westminster, to recreate the exteriors of the Baroness house. They also shot quite a bit at the Greenwich Naval Academy, on Portobello Road, Notting Hill and Liberty, among others. But the most laborious thing was to use real scenes and transform them so that they fit in the historical setting of the film, and all the locations decorated with absolute detail and care.

New dogs … Old tricks (00:06:02) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish, English coded for the deaf):

The cast talks about what the filming of the scenes with the animals was like and how everyone likes dogs. The director wanted real animals to do as many sequences as possible, so they enlisted animal trainer Mark Forbes, who explains that the scene-specific training the dogs in the film would have to do began four months before the film. start of filming. Thus, they used six different Dalmatians to play the three dogs that are actually characters in the film.

For his part, Wink is Horacio and Gaspar’s dog, who helps them in their criminal projects. For the shoot, they used five different Chihuahuas to play Wink. There is also Buddy, an abandoned puppy that Stella finds as a child, who is played by the puppy Bobby, who has a beautiful story, since he was also rescued in real life and adopted by one of the trainers.

Cruella 101 (00:03:33) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish, Encoded English for the deaf):

Video summary of the story of Cruella de Vil, originally created in the 1961 Walt Disney animated classic 101 Dalmatians, where she became a legend in her own right. So, they tell us about the inspiration of both versions, the animated and the prequel, in the movie star Tallulah Bankhead. But the characters of Anita and Roger, the Regent’s Park park, the dogs Pongo and Perdita, the Hell Mansion, Horacio and Gaspar, and other similarities between both films also appear in both films.

False Tomas (00:01:55) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish, English coded for the deaf):

Reel of false takes formed by dialogues that are crossed, laughter, grimaces, ditties, screams, dances, phrases that are forgotten, props that fail, kisses to the screen and dogs that get out of control.

Deleted scenes:

Consisting of two deleted sequences, titled:

The corridor of the Hotel Heist (00:01:08) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish, English coded for the deaf).

The Baroness rejects the sketches (00:00:43) (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish, English coded for the deaf).

Finally, we hope you enjoy buying Cruella, now available to take home in DVD, Basic Blu-Ray and Blu-Ray Steelbook, as well as in rent and digital sale; And so you can see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish. Although you can also enjoy it with your subscription at Disney +.