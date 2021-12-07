Reuters.- Oil prices extended their gains on Tuesday after a nearly 5% rally the day before, thanks to a decrease in concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on global fuel demand and the stalling of nuclear talks with Iran, delaying the return of Iranian crude.

* At 1044 GMT, Brent crude futures were up $ 1.99, or 2.72%, at $ 75.07 a barrel, after closing 4.6% higher on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate oil was up $ 2.18, or 3.14%, at $ 71.67 a barrel, extending the 4.9% gain from the prior session.

* Oil prices fell sharply last week due to the Concerns that vaccines will be less effective against Omicron, prompting fears that governments may re-impose restrictions to slow its spread and affect global growth and oil demand.

* However, a South African health official reported over the weekend that omicron cases there had only shown mild symptoms. What’s more, America’s top infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, told CNN that “there doesn’t seem to be a great degree of severity.” up to now.

* “Fauci’s comments overnight saw a quicker return of money to long positions in oil, as markets began to appreciate a resumption of the global recovery and higher oil consumption,” said Jeffrey Halley, OANDA Senior Market Analyst.

* In another sign of confidence in oil demand, the world’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, raised monthly crude prices on Sunday.

* That came after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, agreed to continue increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day in January despite the release of America’s strategic oil reserves.

* In addition, a delay in the return of Iranian oil to the market supported prices. Indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran have run into obstacles. Germany urged Iran on Monday to make realistic proposals in talks about its nuclear program.

