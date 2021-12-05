CrossFit is a discipline that includes several others in its development. We talk about weightlifting, calisthenics or gymnastic movements, strongman and even powerlifting.

This range of disciplines and training methods make CrossFit an extremely versatile discipline with a wide range of exercises to offer.

In this article We explain three CrossFit exercises for glutes of steel.

Kettlebell swing

The kettlebell swing (American) is the one performed in CrossFit and it only differs from the original, which is the Russian, in the final position, which ends by carrying the kettlebell above our head, which is why it is also called an overhead kettlebell swing. The rest of the movement should be exactly the same.

This additional swing travel should be achieved with a powerful hip extension, that is, you should not pull with your shoulders to place the kettlebell over your shoulders. Of course, this additional tour is what makes the total execution time is greater and the weights used are less. In addition, it will be this extra hip thrust that causes a greater activation of the glutes during the concentric phase.

Step ups or go up to the drawer

We have opted for this exercise because it fits better within the definition of “CrossFit exercise” but we could have chosen exercises with the same characteristics as back or front squats.

This exercise, although it has a more cardiovascular cut, can be a great ally for our buttocks, especially if we use a weight vest as in the video.

Since the exercise begins with hip flexion (raising the leg), it requires a powerful unilateral extension of the same to rise above the drawer.

Box jumps or box jumps

The jumps to the drawer would be the older brother of the previous exercise.

Once correctly positioned in front of the drawer, we extend our arms and shoulders back towards our heels. At the same time we perform this gesture, we flex our hips to stretch our glutes and hamstrings that will release all this tension at the moment of the jump. We must not let our trunk lean too far forward since in this way we would not achieve a vertical enough jump to save the height of the drawer.

After the last step, we must powerfully extend our ankles, knees and hips, releasing the accumulated tension in them while throwing our arms forward to approximately chest height. The gesture of catapulting the arms to the front will give us inertia to achieve a more efficient jump.

With this exercise we achieve a good contraction of the glutes at the moment of the jump.

