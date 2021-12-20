Although we know that many dinners and lunches this Christmas They are still something in the air on the subject of the coronavirus, since many families and friends are rethinking them, the Christmas spirit is the last thing that is lost, right? So we for now we are going to prepare our house to the millimeter.

And since we already have the decoration on point what we need is to take care of table, the main protagonist at Christmas lunches and dinners. Both for the spectacular menus that we plan to prepare and for the decoration and tableware with which we present them. So we have made a selection of tableware and glass sets with which to dazzle our guests this Christmas:

Crockery





The Christmas spirit also has a place on our table in the most explicit and beautiful way with this tableware from El Corte Inglés with a reindeer print and plant motifs. From 6.95 euros.





If we are looking for something simple but that at the same time can highlight this tableware by pieces from El Corte Inglés, white with golden details on the edges, it is an ideal option. That we can also continue using the rest of the year. From 3.95 euros.

Tableware by pieces white and gold





If instead we want to bet on something traditional but going out of the white, this beige tableware with plates, bowls and platters is a great option. From 3.95 euros.





Another more patterned option is this Maisons du Monde tableware, with a very elegant dotted design. From 6.99 euros.





In order to combine pattern with color we have this other Maisons du Monde tableware with gray and blue motifs from 18.99 euros.

Colored patterned tableware

Drinking games





First of all we have this batch of 4 glasses of Maisons du Monde wine, a classic but very beautiful option with which to accompany our table. 15.96 euros.





Also for wine we find in H&M this glass goblet with 3D design, a delicate option for our table. 12.99 euros per unit.





For the toasts we have this batch of four golden champagne glasses made of stainless steel, one more option fancy to toast these parties. 34.99 euros.

Gold Champagne Glasses, Matte Stainless Steel Glass Set





Returning to glass we have this set of six crystal glasses with small 3D details with bees from Maisons du Monde. 29.94 euros.





If we want colored glass glasses, this set of six is ​​ideal, since they are available in green, pink, blue and in the classic transparent glass. A traditional but winning option. From 25.70 euros.

Sidari glass cup 350ml – 6 units (Green)





And finally we have this H&M wine glass model, very simple but with a differentiating detail: the brown color of the foot. 9.99 euros per unit.

