Given the criticism the last Matrix movie got, audiences were at least expecting a solid 6/10 with the latest installment, Resurrections. But at the moment it is difficult to know what people think of her, since the critics are completely different.

Criticisms of Matrix Resurrections range from high scores, like 70, 80, and 90, to low numbers, like 40, 30, and even 25. As fans sit around watching this controversial film today as it opens, it doesn’t seem like the critics agree at all.

Reviews rank Resurrections with an average score of 65 out of 100, slightly lower than the 1999 movie that started it all with an average score of 73, only dropped by a handful of average reviews and a negative score. Resurrections only outscores the worst received, Matrix Reloaded, by a few points, but at least it doesn’t come close to the blitz of the third movie, Revolutions. Even after all this time, the final chapter of the initial trilogy has failed to gain a foothold among critics and fans, and continues to be poorly received.

Instead, the few who have had a chance to see Resurrections seem to agree much more. It has an aggregate score of 5.7 out of ten, so it fares much worse overall. However, since the best reviews mention “feminism” as its main crime, it may not be the best indication of what the movie really is like.

Matrix Resurrections is out in theaters now. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss for the first time since the 2003 sequels, reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively. Jada Pinkett-Smith also returns as Niobe, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins the cast as a younger-looking Morpheus, and Lawrence Fishburn is said to have not even been invited to return for some reason.