1.1 These are some of the first reactions:
1.1.1 Synopsis

A few days after the premiere of Jungle cruise, reactions have fallen on the upcoming action-adventure film starring Dwayne johnson Y Emily blunt Inspired by the old Disney attraction. The film, set in the early 20th century, follows the adventures of a river ship captain who takes a British scientist and her brother on a jungle mission to find the Tree of Life. In the process, they must battle dangerous animals, a deadly environment, and a group of competing expeditionaries who want to get ahead of themselves.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs Jungle cruise from a script by Michael Green Y Glenn ficarra & John Requa. Based on a story by John norville & Josh goldstein Y Ficarra & Requa. In addition to Johnson, who plays Captain Frank Wolff and Blunt, who plays Dr. Lily Houghton, also stars Jesse plemons (Black Mass, The master) like Prince Joaquin, Edgar ramirez (Wrath of the Titans, The Girl on the Train) as Aguirre, Jack Whitehall (Bad education, Fresh meat) as MacGregor Houghton and Paul giamatti (Cinderella Man, Life Private) What Nile Nemolato.

Now, with the premiere date just around the corner, it’s time to get feedback on Jungle cruise Has Disney succeeded with its latest attempt to adapt an amusement park attraction into a feature film? Or will it not live up to its predecessor Pirates of the Caribbean (2003)?

First of all, here’s what Perri Nemiroff, Christina Radish, and Steve Weintraub had to say about the movie:

Critics seem to agree that the film is a throwback to family adventure movies.

Additionally, other critics noted that there are plenty of hilarious references to the attraction for fans to keep an eye out for, as well as tributes to movies like Romancing the stone (1984), The African Queen (1951) e Indiana Jones.

Jungle cruise it has been one of many productions that was delayed by the pandemic. Although it ended its filming in September 2018, it could not be released last year as planned due to the health crisis. Originally, its date was set for July 24, 2020, but the producers chose to postpone it for more than a year. That is, on July 30, 2021.

As it happened with Cruella or Black Widow, the film will be available at Disney Plus through the Premier Access. After a period of time, not yet specified, it will be available for free to users.

Synopsis

Jungle cruise Disney’s is a thrilling ride through the Amazon with prankster Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London to the Amazon rainforest and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downstream on the Quila, a ramshackle but charming ship, to discover an ancient tree with unmatched healing abilities.

Jungle cruise hits theaters on July 30.

