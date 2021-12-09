Image showing damage caused by fire inside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, in a file photograph. EFE / EPA / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN



Paris, Dec 9 (EFE) .- The program on the restoration of the interior of the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris, which was partially destroyed in the fire of April 2019, prepared by the diocese of Paris, is presented today before the Commission National Heritage and Architecture in the midst of numerous criticisms.

As assignee of the cathedral, the diocese of Paris has carried out a global study on the replacement of the liturgical furniture that was lost in the fire, which takes into account the needs of worship, as well as the management of the flows of the faithful and visitors.

The analysis of the dossier this Thursday will allow to fix the main lines on the conditioning of the interior of the cathedral, when it has already been established that, on the outside, the spire and the roof of Notre Dame will be rebuilt in an identical way to the state before the fire.

Some of the leaks on this show talk about the installation of contemporary works of art, biblical phrases on the walls projected in various languages ​​and other experimentations against which art historians and specialists have risen.

One of the elements of the controversy is the eventual change of chairs for benches with wheels and the extension of the lighting.

According to Le Monde, the Ministry of Culture has not opposed the addition of works by urban artists such as Ernest Pignon-Ernest and other contemporaries such as Anselm Kiefer or Louise Bourgeois.

“The clergy have the right to decide certain things but there is a question that prevails: history, the monument,” the founder of the magazine La Tribune de l’Art, Didier Rykner, underlined on the France Info station.

For Rykner, the project represents a “break in unity” of the monument. For the diocese, on the other hand, the changes in the interior seek to improve the reception of the public.

The interior of the temple, in which some 2,400 masses and approximately 150 concerts were celebrated a year, should reopen in 2024, five years after the fire.

However, the total restoration of the building could take longer, taking into account the backlog due to the pandemic and the lead contamination of the building.